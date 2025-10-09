Jeremy Renner Featured in Yi Zhou’s "Chronicles of Disney" Documentary

Disney magic is getting the documentary treatment once again. Jeremy Renner opens up about how Disney inspired his comeback, as the documentary Chronicles of Disney takes viewers behind the magic of the legendary company.

, an upcoming documentary from Chinese filmmaker Yi Zhou, offers a “personal and intimate exploration of the legacy of the Walt Disney Company, told through the voices of the artists, artisans, and collaborators who have shaped its magic for generations.", according to The film features Jeremy Renner reflecting on how his recovery from a near-fatal accident motivated him to complete the Disney+ series Rennervations .

. Other contributors include two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges, Oscar-winning makeup artist Bill Corso, and Oscar nominees Donald Mowat and Camille Friend, giving audiences a rare behind-the-scenes look at the creativity that fuels Disney’s enduring magic.

Also contributing to the documentary are Valorie Wiggins, a seasoned trailer editor, and Andy Henry, a second-generation Disney projectionist.

The film is further enriched by an original score composed by Jeremy Renner and Yi Zhou.

Chronicles of Disney is produced under Yi Zhou’s Into the Sun Entertainment banner and is set to hit theaters on October 17 through Colors of the Sun Ventures and Moon Prism Entertainment.

Jeremy Renner is an acclaimed actor and multi-talented filmmaker known for his work in both blockbuster franchises and independent films.

He first rose to prominence with films like The Hurt Locker , for which he earned an Academy Award nomination.

, for which he earned an Academy Award nomination. Renner has a longstanding relationship with Disney through several high-profile projects: Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU): Renner plays Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye, in Disney-owned Marvel films, appearing in The Avengers series, Avengers: Age of Ultron , Avengers: Endgame , and the Disney+ series Hawkeye . His role has made him a central figure in the MCU’s storytelling and one of Disney’s most recognizable live-action heroes. Rennervations : Renner also collaborated with Disney+ as the creator and host of Rennervations , a series that blends car restoration with community impact. His work on this show was deeply personal, as he continued production during recovery from a near-fatal accident, highlighting both his resilience and creative dedication.

His involvement demonstrates a deep, ongoing creative partnership with Disney, extending beyond acting into music and storytelling.

