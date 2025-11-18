The 59th CMA Awards Unveil Star-Studded Presenter Lineup and New Performers

Lainey Wilson hosts Country Music’s Biggest Night as the CMA and ABC reveal A-list presenters, new performances, and a behind-the-scenes TikTok experience ahead of the November 19 live broadcast.

Country Music’s Biggest Night is turning up the excitement yet again. With the 59th Annual CMA Awards just around the corner, the Country Music Association and ABC have revealed a packed roster of presenters, special guests, and newly added performers—making this year’s ceremony one of the most stacked lineups yet.









What’s Happening:

Hosted by reigning entertainer Lainey Wilson, the live broadcast airs from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Hulu.

This year’s presenters and special guests represent a blend of country icons, Hollywood favorites, comedy heavy-hitters, and chart-toppers across genres.

Appearing throughout the night will be: Lady A Alison Brown Jessica Capshaw Billy Ray Cyrus Lauren Daigle Jordan Davis Elizabeth Hurley Cody Johnson Bert Kreischer Brandon Lake Ella Langley Steve Martin Leanne Morgan NE-YO Chris O’Donnell Kimberly Perry LeAnn Rimes Alan Ritchson Lara Spencer Billy Bob Thornton Grace Van Patten Gretchen Wilson Bailey Zimmerman



Country heavyweights Keith Urban and Little Big Town have officially been added to the performance lineup. They join previously announced acts including: Kelsea Ballerini BigXthaPlug Brandi Carlile Kenny Chesney Luke Combs

Riley Green Miranda Lambert Ella Langley Patty Loveless Megan Moroney Old Dominion The Red Clay Strays Shaboozey Chris Stapleton Zach Top Tucker Wetmore Lainey Wilson Stephen Wilson Jr.

Fans will also get unprecedented access through CMA Awards Backstage Live, a second-screen TikTok experience hosted by Lauren Alaina (@laurenalaina) and HaleyyBaylee (@haleyybaylee).

Streaming throughout the evening on CMA’s TikTok channel, the live coverage will feature Red carpet arrivals, Artist and celebrity interviews, Real-time winner reactions, and Behind-the-scenes moments as trophies are awarded.

The 59th Annual CMA Awards is produced by the Country Music Association, with Robert Deaton as executive producer, Alan Carter as director, and Jon Macks serving as head writer.





