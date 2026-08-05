"CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends" Arrives on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

The series arrived today, August 4th.
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The popular web series CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends is now hosting playtime on Disney Jr. and Disney+!

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this year, CoComelon teamed up with Sanrio characters for new collaborative adventures in the YouTube series CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends
  • Well, those with kids who love the show can now enjoy episodes on Disney+ and Disney Jr.
  • Shared in a new trailer on YouTube by the official Disney Jr. account, the popular series was added to both the streaming service and channel today, August 4th. 
  • Combining CoComelon’s JJ with characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and more, the three minute episodes are perfect for preschool aged kids. 
  • Their playdates include crafts, songs, games, and fun as they explore lessons catered to younger children. 
  • Check out the trailer below and check out CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends on Disney Jr. and Disney Plus. 

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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