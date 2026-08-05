"CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends" Arrives on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

The popular web series CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends is now hosting playtime on Disney Jr. and Disney+!

What’s Happening:

Earlier this year, CoComelon teamed up with Sanrio characters for new collaborative adventures in the YouTube series CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends.

Well, those with kids who love the show can now enjoy episodes on Disney+ and Disney Jr.

Shared in a new trailer on YouTube by the official Disney Jr. account, the popular series was added to both the streaming service and channel today, August 4th.

Combining CoComelon’s JJ with characters like Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and more, the three minute episodes are perfect for preschool aged kids.

Their playdates include crafts, songs, games, and fun as they explore lessons catered to younger children.

Check out the trailer below and check out CoComelon Playdates with Sanrio Friends on Disney Jr. and Disney Plus.

Read More Disney+: