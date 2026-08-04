Hulu Reveals Trailer and Premiere Date for "The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project"

The new six-episode reality series follows Khloé Kardashian's closest friends as they navigate relationships, careers, motherhood, and plenty of drama.

Reality television is about to get a brand-new perspective on the Kardashian universe. Hulu has officially unveiled the first trailer, key art, and premiere date for The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project, a new unscripted series that shifts the spotlight from Khloé Kardashian to the women in her closest inner circle.

What’s Happening:

Premiering August 21, the series will launch with all six episodes exclusively on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the United States, while international audiences can stream the series on Disney+.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse at the glamorous and often chaotic lives of the women who have become some of Khloé Kardashian's closest friends. While the group shares a deep connection through Khloé, the series makes it clear that friendships can become complicated when careers, families, relationships, and personal ambitions all collide.

According to Hulu, The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project follows Khloé's inner circle as they navigate the highs and lows of motherhood, marriage, dating, business ventures, and life in the public eye. Throughout the season, viewers will watch the women celebrate career achievements, attend launch parties, embark on girls' trips, and face life-changing decisions together.

But beneath the glamorous lifestyle lies plenty of drama. As the women spend more time together and their relationships deepen, long-buried issues begin to surface. Unexpected tensions, unresolved conflicts, and differing perspectives threaten to reshape the friendships that have held the group together for years.

The series stars Natalie Halcro, Khadijah Haqq, Malika Haqq, Yris Palmer, Olivia Pierson, and Nicole Williams English, each bringing their own personal stories and perspectives to the ensemble cast.

While Khloé Kardashian remains at the center of the group's shared connection, the new series allows each woman the opportunity to step into the spotlight and tell her own story beyond social media and celebrity headlines.

Khloé also serves as an executive producer alongside Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam, Nicole Blais, and Lauren Goldstein. The series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions, part of Banijay Americas, the studio behind numerous successful reality television franchises.

The official trailer hints at emotional conversations, lavish events, candid friendships, and plenty of memorable one-liners as the group navigates an ever-changing chapter of their lives. From balancing family responsibilities to pursuing new business opportunities, The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project promises a closer look at the women who have long been part of Khloé Kardashian's world—but are now ready to tell their own stories.

Fans won't have to wait long to see how the friendships unfold when all six episodes debut on August 21.

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