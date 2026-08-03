"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Scores Massive Streaming Debut on Disney+ and Hulu

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has continued its momentum on streaming, becoming Disney+ and Hulu's biggest live-action movie debut in nearly 2 years.

What’s Happening:

Variety is reporting that The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuted with 15.2 million views globally during its first five days on Disney+ and Hulu.

The film became the biggest live-action movie debut on the streaming services since Deadpool & Wolverine in November 2024.

Before arriving on streaming, the sequel was a box office success, earning $220.6 million domestically and $691.4 million worldwide against a $100 million budget.

The strong streaming debut suggests the film continues to attract new audiences while also benefiting from repeat viewings following its theatrical run.

I happened to be one of them, and was thoroughly impressed with the sequel's true-to-form storytelling while conquering the real life struggles of physical media.

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt reprise their roles, joined by newcomers including Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and B.J. Novak.

Like the original film, David Frankel returned to direct, with Aline Brosh McKenna writing the screenplay based on characters created by Lauren Weisberger.

Check out The Devil Wears Prada 2, no on Disney+ and Hulu!

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