"The Devil Wears Prada 2" Scores Massive Streaming Debut on Disney+ and Hulu
That's all.
The Devil Wears Prada 2 has continued its momentum on streaming, becoming Disney+ and Hulu's biggest live-action movie debut in nearly 2 years.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuted with 15.2 million views globally during its first five days on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The film became the biggest live-action movie debut on the streaming services since Deadpool & Wolverine in November 2024.
- Before arriving on streaming, the sequel was a box office success, earning $220.6 million domestically and $691.4 million worldwide against a $100 million budget.
- The strong streaming debut suggests the film continues to attract new audiences while also benefiting from repeat viewings following its theatrical run.
- I happened to be one of them, and was thoroughly impressed with the sequel's true-to-form storytelling while conquering the real life struggles of physical media.
- Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt reprise their roles, joined by newcomers including Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, and B.J. Novak.
- Like the original film, David Frankel returned to direct, with Aline Brosh McKenna writing the screenplay based on characters created by Lauren Weisberger.
- Check out The Devil Wears Prada 2, no on Disney+ and Hulu!
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