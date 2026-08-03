The Final Ninth Jedi Trailer Brings Anime Action To The Galaxy Far, Far Away

Star Wars: Visions was an incredible expansion of franchise mythology that let a variety of anime creatives explore their own take on the world of Star Wars in animated shorts. Now we have our latest look at the expansion of just one of those worlds ahead of The Ninth Jedi's release later this week.

What's Happening:

The final trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi was released this morning.

The Ninth Jedi was an animated short in the first season of Star Wars: Visions. It was also one of the few to receive a follow up, with the Season 3 episode The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope.

The upcoming series picks up where those shorts left off and the new trailer promises plenty of cool lightsaber action with an anime twist.

Star Wars: Visions Presents - The Ninth Jedi arrives on Disney+ August 5.

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