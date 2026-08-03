Downtown Disney Is Celebrating Hulu Animayhem This Month

Fans of animation, from Family Guy, to Futurama may want to take a swing through Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. It will be a home to a celebration of all things adult animation throughout August.

What's Happening:

Downtown Disney will be home to plenty of "Animayhem," through August as the Downtown Disney Instagram account announced that through August 31, many locations in the shopping and dining district will have exclusive menu items, with different locations celebrating different shows on Hulu.

Ballast Point Brewing Co. is celebrating King of the Hill.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes is home to special items for Bob's Burgers.

Bob's Burgers. Naples Ristorante e Bar is going all in on Futurama.

And Splitsville Luxury Lanes is here for Family Guy.

A special pin set is also available, one pin at each corresponding location. Purchase of a specialty menu item appears to be necessary.

Check it all out below.

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