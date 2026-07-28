Hulu Grabs Animation Project "Detective Agent Derek" From Newcomers Big Grey Mass

Hulu is adding to its animation slate.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Animation has continued to be big business on both the big screen and streaming, and Hulu has now added its catalog of adult animation with a new series.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Hulu has acquired the rights to adult animation series Detective Agent Derek.
  • The series is reportedly structured as a serious police drama, but with a full dose of weirdness thrown in.
  • The main character of Derek is described is an Anime obsessed neckbeard" the sort of character who would never be taken seriously in a traditional drama, but in the world of this series, he's a hero.
  • The show comes from Nick Kreiss, alongside the minds of Julian Bonosconi, Griffin Poole, and Spencer Rich, known collectively as Big Grey Mass.

More Hulu News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey