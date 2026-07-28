Hulu Grabs Animation Project "Detective Agent Derek" From Newcomers Big Grey Mass
Hulu is adding to its animation slate.
Animation has continued to be big business on both the big screen and streaming, and Hulu has now added its catalog of adult animation with a new series.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Hulu has acquired the rights to adult animation series Detective Agent Derek.
- The series is reportedly structured as a serious police drama, but with a full dose of weirdness thrown in.
- The main character of Derek is described is an Anime obsessed neckbeard" the sort of character who would never be taken seriously in a traditional drama, but in the world of this series, he's a hero.
- The show comes from Nick Kreiss, alongside the minds of Julian Bonosconi, Griffin Poole, and Spencer Rich, known collectively as Big Grey Mass.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has continued to be a great place for animation, especially that appealing to more mature audiences. Family Guy will once again have a pair of Hulu-exclusive holiday specials this year.
- Futurama's 14th season is getting ready to launch next week, and it will be getting holiday specials of its own in 2027.
- Not to be left out Bob's Burgers is getting its holiday special later this year which is also exclusive to Hulu.
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