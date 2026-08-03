Hulu Adapting Viral Romantasy Novel "The Poison Daughter"
Hulu aims to replicate the success of series like "Heartstopper" and "My Life with the Walter Boys."
Following the success of several fantasy romance adaptations, Hulu is developing a drama series based on Sheila Masterson's The Poison Daughter.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that Hulu is developing a drama series based on Sheila Masterson's self-published romantasy novel The Poison Daughter, with 20th Television producing.
- Masterson will serve as an executive producer, while the project is currently searching for a writer.
- The story follows Harlow Carrenwell, whose poisonous kiss instantly kills anyone she kisses.
- That is until her new fiancé, Henry Havenwood, mysteriously survives and discovers her secret double life.
- First self-published in October 2025, The Poison Daughter became a viral success, selling more than 250,000 copies and landing on the USA Today Bestseller list three times.
- The novel was acquired by Slowburn in April 2026, with hardcover and audiobook editions set to release in the U.S. and U.K. on August 18, 2026, alongside translations into 20 languages.
- The adaptation joins a growing wave of romantasy projects in development as studios continue investing in the increasingly popular fantasy romance genre.
- Hulu previously attempted to adapt Sarah J. Maas' A Court of Thorns and Roses, while other upcoming romantasy adaptations include Prime Video's Fourth Wing and Sony's From Blood and Ash.
- If greenlit, The Poison Daughter would join a growing list of successful self-published books adapted for film and television, including Silo, Heartstopper, The Martian, The Kissing Booth, and My Life with the Walter Boys.
Upcoming Adaptation:
- Based on the novel of the same name by Brett Easton Ellis, The Shards arrives from 20th Television and Ryan Murphy productions.
- The prep school thriller was originally released in audiobook before hitting bookstore shelves in 2023.
- The darker coming-of-age tale also takes some inspiration from Ellis’ life.
- Taking place in 1981 Los Angeles, 17-year-old Ellis is in their final year of boarding school at the ritzy Buckley prep school.
- When a new student named Robert Mallory arrives on campus, the mysterious peer raises eyebrows as his presence aligns perfectly with the activities of a serial killer called The Trawler.
- The series stars Igby Rigney as Bret, Homer Gere as Robert Mallory, Kaia Gerber as Susan Reynolds, Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer, Graham Campbell as Thom Wright, Wes Bentley as Terry Schaffer, Evan Rachel Wood as Liz Schaffer, and Jordan Roth as Steven Reinhardt.
- Check it out when The Shards premieres on FX and Hulu on August 5th, and check out our report from their thrilling throwback pop-up at the Sherman Oaks Galleria.
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