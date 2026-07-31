Get a First Look at Upcoming "Futurama" Crossover with "Disenchantment"

We're just a few days away from the debut of the show's 14th season!

After learning more about what's to come from Futurama at San Diego Comic-Con, we're getting our first look at an upcoming crossover with another Matt Groening show.

What's Happening:

During San Diego Comic-Con, Hulu unveiled the trailer for the upcoming 14th season of the hit animated series Futurama during a special panel that featured creator Matt Groening, showrunner and head writer David X. Cohen and more cast and crew.

One of the episodes of the upcoming season will feature a crossover with another Matt Groening series, Disenchantment, which is reportedly written by Josh Weinstein and directed by Andrew Han.

The show's social media accounts have now shared a clip from the crossover, which sees Fry transported to the world of Disenchantment.

What a touching reunion… but who the hell are these people?! Stream a new season of Futurama August 3 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/gxeErugiFS — Futurama on Hulu (@futurama_hulu) July 30, 2026

We also found out that Hulu has greenlit three extended length Futurama specials, which are currently in production. The first of the three specials will be Christmas themed and will launch in 2027. Additional details regarding the specials are expected in the future.

The Futurama ‘XXXL-sized’ specials will join Hulu's extensive adult animation offerings alongside other hit titles, including Family Guy, American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, King of the Hill, and the upcoming Hulu exclusive Bob’s Burger’s Holiday Short, which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con, and new series Deano.

The new season of Futurama hits Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on Monday, August 3.

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