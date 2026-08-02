Photos/Video: Sherman Oaks Galleria Travels Back to 1981 for FX's "The Shards"
The pop-up was definitely an LA ten.
In just a few days, FX and Ryan Murphy’s The Shards is set to premiere, and the Sherman Oaks Galleria hosted a throwback pop-up for the thrilling new series.
What’s Happening:
- FX and Hulu are preparing to bring audiences back to 1981 in their upcoming series The Shards.
- Ahead of The Shards premiere, Laughing Place visited FX's one-weekend-only takeover of the Sherman Oaks Galleria, which transformed part of the mall into an authentic 1980s shopping center.
- The immersive experience recreated Los Angeles in 1981, drawing inspiration from the worlds of Ryan Murphy and Bret Easton Ellis.
- Guests received a collectible credit card that unlocked interactive experiences throughout the activation.
- The Licorice Pizza listening station, powered by RadioShack, let visitors browse vinyl records and listen to nostalgic tracks on retro-inspired turntables.
- Maybelline offered Fit Me Foundation shade matching and products inspired by iconic 1980s beauty trends.
- At The Fit, guests customized heat-pressed T-shirts featuring graphics inspired by 1981 Los Angeles.
- The pop-up also featured retro arcade games and a photo booth.
- The Suncrest 5 Theaters installation gave visitors a sneak peek at FX's The Shards.
- Guests wrapped up the experience with complimentary soft serve from Creamy Boys Ice Cream, served from an 1980s-inspired scoop shop featuring nostalgic flavors.
- Based on the novel of the same name by Brett Easton Ellis, The Shards arrives from 20th Television and Ryan Murphy productions.
- The prep school thriller was originally released in audiobook before hitting bookstore shelves in 2023.
- The darker coming-of-age tale also takes some inspiration from Ellis’ life.
- Taking place in 1981 Los Angeles, 17-year-old Ellis is in their final year of boarding school at the ritzy Buckley prep school.
- When a new student named Robert Mallory arrives on campus, the mysterious peer raises eyebrows as his presence aligns perfectly with the activities of a serial killer called The Trawler.
- The series stars Igby Rigney as Bret, Homer Gere as Robert Mallory, Kaia Gerber as Susan Reynolds, Hayes Warner as Debbie Schaffer, Graham Campbell as Thom Wright, Wes Bentley as Terry Schaffer, Evan Rachel Wood as Liz Schaffer, and Jordan Roth as Steven Reinhardt.
- Check it out when The Shards premieres on FX and Hulu on August 5th.
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