"Derry Girls" Creator Lisa McGee Developing "Wildwood" Comedy Series for FX and 20th Television

The spiritual successor to Derry Girls follows a group of Irish college girls navigating the Jersey Shore during the summer of 2000.

The creator behind one of the most beloved coming-of-age comedies of the past decade is heading across the Atlantic for her next series. Lisa McGee, the BAFTA Award-winning writer and creator of Derry Girls, is developing a brand-new comedy for FX and 20th Television titled Wildwood.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the project marks McGee's first television series set outside of the United Kingdom, transporting her signature humor from 1990s Northern Ireland to the beaches of New Jersey at the dawn of a new millennium.

Set during the summer of 2000, Wildwood follows a group of Irish college girls who arrive in Wildwood, New Jersey, hoping for the quintessential American summer. There's just one problem, they have no money, no visas, no plan, and absolutely no clue what they're doing.

The premise promises the same blend of heartfelt friendships, fish-out-of-water comedy, and chaotic misadventures that made Derry Girls a worldwide hit, while introducing an entirely new setting and cast of characters.

Described as a spiritual successor to Derry Girls, Wildwood shifts the action from school hallways to the colorful boardwalks and neon lights of the Jersey Shore, placing McGee's unmistakable comedic voice in an all-new environment.

The project has officially entered development, with McGee serving as both creator and executive producer.

According to reports, Wildwood sparked an extremely competitive bidding process before ultimately landing at 20th Television and FX. Carolyn Cassidy, Executive Vice President of Development at 20th Television, had reportedly hoped to collaborate with McGee for some time and played a key role in bringing the project to the studio alongside FX.

McGee's arrival at FX follows the enormous success of Derry Girls, which became Channel 4's biggest comedy launch in more than a decade when it premiered in 2018.

Running for three acclaimed seasons, the series earned widespread praise for its heartfelt storytelling and unforgettable ensemble cast while collecting major honors, including BAFTA Awards, International Emmy Awards, and Irish Film and Television Awards for Best Comedy.

Since then, McGee has continued building an impressive television career.

Her credits include creating or co-creating The Deceived, London Irish, Raw, and most recently How To Get To Heaven From Belfast, which debuted on Netflix earlier this year. She has also written for acclaimed series including Being Human, The White Queen, and Indian Summers, in addition to an award-winning career as a playwright.

While casting details and a production timeline for Wildwood have yet to be announced, the combination of McGee's celebrated storytelling, FX's comedy pedigree, and a fresh early-2000s setting makes the project one to watch as development continues.

If Derry Girls proved anything, it's that Lisa McGee has a remarkable ability to turn everyday chaos into unforgettable comedy and Wildwood looks poised to bring that same magic to the Jersey Shore.

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