"20/20" Revisits a Twisted Couple and Their House of Horrors

Find out how one of them was brought to justice by a dogged small town Police Chief.
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This week's rebroadcast of ABC's 20/20 reports on a twisted couple, their house of horrors, and how one of them was brought to justice by a small-town police chief.

What's Happening:

  • When Chris Regan — a military veteran known for his reliability on the job — misses multiple days of work in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a friend notified the police.
  • With no clear signs of foul play, investigators were at a loss until they received a tip: Regan was dating Kelly Cochran, whose rocky marriage to Jason Cochran was on the brink of collapse. 
  • 20/20 chronicles how a woman leading a small-town police department would come to learn about an almost unimaginable crime involving an alleged wedding night murder pact. 
  • The two-hour program features an exclusive one-on-one prison phone interview between Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and Kelly Cochran, who tells her side of the story; body camera video, which gives viewers an inside look at the Cochran’s house of horrors; and undercover recordings.  
  • 20/20 also has interviews with key investigators who cracked the case, including former Iron River, Michigan, Chief of Police Laura Frizzo and former Hobart, Indiana, detective Jeremy Ogden. 
  • Other interviews include Terri O’Donnell, who first reported Regan as a missing person; Walt Ammerman, a friend of Jason who played a critical role in helping authorities catch Kelly Cochran; and others close to the case.
  • Originally airing in June 2023, 20/20: Where Monsters Hide will air once again on ABC tonight, Friday, July 31 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET.
  • You can also stream the episode anytime on Disney+ and Hulu.

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