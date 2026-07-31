"20/20" Revisits a Twisted Couple and Their House of Horrors

Find out how one of them was brought to justice by a dogged small town Police Chief.

This week's rebroadcast of ABC's 20/20 reports on a twisted couple, their house of horrors, and how one of them was brought to justice by a small-town police chief.

What's Happening:

When Chris Regan — a military veteran known for his reliability on the job — misses multiple days of work in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, a friend notified the police.

With no clear signs of foul play, investigators were at a loss until they received a tip: Regan was dating Kelly Cochran, whose rocky marriage to Jason Cochran was on the brink of collapse.

20/20 chronicles how a woman leading a small-town police department would come to learn about an almost unimaginable crime involving an alleged wedding night murder pact.

The two-hour program features an exclusive one-on-one prison phone interview between Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang and Kelly Cochran, who tells her side of the story; body camera video, which gives viewers an inside look at the Cochran’s house of horrors; and undercover recordings.

20/20 also has interviews with key investigators who cracked the case, including former Iron River, Michigan, Chief of Police Laura Frizzo and former Hobart, Indiana, detective Jeremy Ogden.

Other interviews include Terri O’Donnell, who first reported Regan as a missing person; Walt Ammerman, a friend of Jason who played a critical role in helping authorities catch Kelly Cochran; and others close to the case.

Originally airing in June 2023, 20/20: Where Monsters Hide will air once again on ABC tonight, Friday, July 31 from 9:00–11:00 p.m. ET.

You can also stream the episode anytime on Disney+ and Hulu.

More Disney TV News: