Photos/Video: "Coven Academy" Takes Over Olive & James Cafe with Magical Matcha and Froyo
"Coven Academy" premieres October 1st on Freeform!
Add a little magic to your matcha with Olive & James Coven Academy takeover in Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- Tomorrow, Freeform is inviting fans into the world of Coven Academy.
- Coven Academy follows a group of teen witch apprentices that will have to band together to protect New Orleans from dangerous and ancient forces.
- In celebration of the upcoming premiere, the popular matcha cafe Olive & James has teamed up with Disney to bring the series Crescent Veil Academy to Melrose Avenue.
- The entire outside of the cafe has been brought to life with a fresh blue paint job, decals, and signage celebrating Coven Academy.
- Inside, the aesthetic has turned the cozy cafe into a witchy apothecary, with vitals, books, portraits, mirrors, and rugs.
- While the decor is nice, the real star here are the delicious food and beverages crafted for the temporary takeover.
- The show’s main trio each have their own Signature Coven Matcha and Frankie’s Greek Froyo flavors.
- I tried Briar’s signature matcha, which featured Olive & James signature blue coconut cream.
- The drink is incredible, like everything at Olive & James, and I highly recommend trying all of them if you are headed to check it out with friends.
- I didn’t have the chance to try a froyo flavor, but the station where they add toppings to the treats was also themed to potion making.
- Inside there were tons of photoworthy moments, but in the back courtyard of the cafe, Crescent Veil Academy comes alive with large bookshelf displays, tables, and songs from the show’s soundtrack.
- The Coven Academy takeover of Olive & James is exclusively available at the Melrose Ave location in Los Angeles, now through October 7th.
- And best of all, the first 50 customers of the day will get complimentary co-branded beverages!
- Coven Academy premieres tomorrow, October 1st, on Freeform, and on Disney+ and Hulu on October 2nd.
- If you are on the fence about whether to check out the new series, make sure you check out Benji’s review.
- For those looking to travel to Los Angeles, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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