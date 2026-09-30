Photos/Video: "Coven Academy" Takes Over Olive & James Cafe with Magical Matcha and Froyo

✨🍵 Magical Matcha inspired by @covenacademy has arrived at @oliveandjamescafetea ! Try three new matcha and frozen yogurt creations inspired by Briar, Sasha, and Tegan, available now through October 7th at the Melrose Ave location. Plus, the first 50 guests each day can get their curated crossover drink for free! 🪄💚 @freeform @disneyplus @hulu #CovenAcademy #Disney #LosAngeles