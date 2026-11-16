D23 Asia Ticket Prices, Presale Dates, and Packages Revealed

Fans can choose from three ticket options, including a limited Premiere Stage package and a premium three-day Platinum Pass.

Disney fans planning to attend D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can now start preparing for ticket sales, with three ticket packages available for the event. From general convention floor admission to premium seating for the nightly showcases, fans will have several ways to experience the Disney fan celebration.

What’s Happening:

Tickets will be available exclusively through Klook, with sales beginning later this month. UOB Visa cardholders and eligible Visa Infinite cardholders will have access to separate presale windows ahead of the general public sale on November 26, 2026.

There are three key dates to know ahead of ticket sales: UOB Visa Card Presale: November 24, 2026, at 10 a.m. SGT through November 25 at 5 a.m. SGT. Visa Infinite Presale: November 25, 2026, at 10 a.m. SGT through November 26 at 5 a.m. SGT. General Sale: November 26, 2026, at 10 a.m. SGT.

The UOB Visa presale is available to eligible UOB Visa cardholders in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam. Eligible cards include UOB Visa credit cards issued in those five markets and UOB Visa debit cards issued in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The Visa Infinite presale is available to Visa Infinite, Visa Infinite Privilege, and Visa Infinite Private cardholders in selected markets. These include Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Greater China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Samoa, Singapore, Solomon Islands, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Tonga, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

There are three ticket options for D23 Asia, ranging from single-day convention admission to a three-day premium package with preferred seating for all Premiere Stage shows.

The Convention Pass provides access to the D23 Asia convention floor and its various experiences and shopping opportunities. 1-Day: $69 2-Day: $138 3-Day: $207

This pass includes: Exhibition and Brand Experiences, Storytellers Stage and Spotlight Stage, Talent Central

Exclusive Shopping, Convention + Premiere Stage Pass

For fans who want to experience the convention floor and the event's nightly entertainment, the Convention + Premiere Stage Pass includes access to the convention floor and a seat for the nightly Star-Studded Showcases at the Premiere Stage. 1-Day: From $129 2-Day: From $258 3-Day: From $387

Guests can select from four seating categories: Category 1, 2, 3, or 4. Pricing starts at the listed amounts and varies based on the selected seating category.

The Platinum Pass is the premium ticket option for fans attending all three days of D23 Asia. This package is limited to just 200 passes. 3-Day: $989



The package includes: Three-day access to the convention floor, Preferred Category 1 seating for all three nights at the Premiere Stage, The same seat for all three days, Exclusive D23 Asia gift pack

All three ticket packages include access to convention floor experiences and shopping. However, some panels and experiences will require a separate balloting process, with additional details to be announced at a later date.

All D23 Asia tickets will be sold exclusively through Klook, and each pass is subject to a 10% booking fee, capped at $30.

Each registered Klook user may purchase a maximum of six event passes per account, regardless of package type. Tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and every guest must have an e-ticket to enter the event.

Guests must be at least 18 years old to purchase tickets. Attendees under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Children aged 2 and older must have their own valid event ticket, while children under 2 may attend without a ticket. For Premiere Stage access, children under 2 must be lap-held by the accompanying adult.

Names for each package holder are required at the time of purchase because some convention floor experiences and panels will use a balloting system. No changes to participant details will be permitted after booking.

Tickets are non-transferable, and guests may be asked to present valid photo identification matching the name on their event pass. Tickets purchased from unauthorized sources may not be valid, and resale through unauthorized channels is prohibited.

All ticket sales are final and non-refundable, except where the event is canceled or rescheduled, or where otherwise required by applicable law. Guests should also be aware that some Premiere Stage programming may feature mature content, with additional program and content classification information expected closer to the event.

With three different ticket packages and presale opportunities for eligible cardholders, fans will want to review their options ahead of the November 24 ticket launch.

D23 Asia: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tickets go on general sale November 26, 2026, at 10 a.m. SGT, exclusively through Klook.

More D23 Asia News: