D23 Members Can Save on Pacific Symphony’s “Shelley Conducts The Sorcerer’s Apprentice & Strauss”

D23 Gold and General Members can receive 20% off select Pacific Symphony performances and a Welcome Gift.

Disney fans can experience the magic of the concert hall this October with a special offer for D23 Members. Pacific Symphony is presenting Shelley Conducts The Sorcerer’s Apprentice & Strauss at Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, and D23 Gold and General Members can save 20% on tickets while also receiving a special Welcome Gift.

What’s Happening:

Led by conductor Alexander Shelley, the concert brings together familiar melodies from classical music and their connections to the big screen. One of the featured works is Paul Dukas’ The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, famously featured in Disney’s Fantasia.

The program will also feature Richard Strauss’ dramatic tone poem Also sprach Zarathustra, which includes the iconic sunrise fanfare heard in Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Adding to the evening, acclaimed violinist James Ehnes will perform Violin Concerto No. 2 by award-winning film composer James Newton Howard.

Following the performances, guests can stay for a post-concert poster signing with Artistic and Music Director Alexander Shelley, offering another opportunity to commemorate the evening.

The concert will be presented across four performances, although the Sunday afternoon performance will feature a shorter program without the violin concerto. Performances are scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at 8 p.m.; Friday, October 23, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 24, at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, October 25, at 3 p.m.

The special D23 Member offer is available through October 25, 2026. In addition to 20% off admission, eligible members will receive a Welcome Gift when they arrive at the Concert Hall.

To access the discount redemption instructions, D23 Members must be signed in with their D23 Gold or General Member account.

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