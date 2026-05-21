Damon Lindelof Reveals Why He Was Fired From "Star Wars" Movie

The Lost and Watchmen creator says his planned film explored “the Protestant Reformation inside Star Wars”

Years after quietly exiting a planned Star Wars project, acclaimed writer and producer Damon Lindelof is finally opening up about what happened behind the scenes, and the ambitious creative direction that ultimately led to his departure.

What’s Happening:

During an appearance on The Ringer’s “House of R” podcast, the Lost and Watchmen creator revealed new details about the Star Wars film he was once developing before being removed from the project in 2023, according to Variety.

“I was fired off of a Star Wars movie,” Lindelof candidly admitted during the discussion. According to Lindelof, the core concept behind the film centered on the ongoing tension within the Star Wars fanbase itself, specifically the clash between nostalgia and reinvention inside the franchise.

“They asked me, ‘What do you think a Star Wars movie should be?’ And I said, ‘Here’s what it should be.’ And they said, ‘Great, you’re hired,’” Lindelof explained. “Then two years later, I was fired.”

Lindelof said the project, which he developed alongside Justin Britt-Gibson and Rayna McClendon, attempted to directly grapple with the evolving identity of v storytelling. He described the film as exploring “a Force of nostalgia and a Force of revision” that existed in conflict with one another.

Perhaps most strikingly, Lindelof compared the concept to “the Protestant Reformation inside Star Wars,” framing the story as an examination of competing visions for the future of the franchise.

The writer also revealed the massive challenge of trying to fit a new story into the already expansive Star Wars timeline while simultaneously launching something fresh for audiences.

He specifically pointed to difficulties involving canon placement, its connection to Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker, and broader franchise questions about whether the project was intended to launch an entirely new trilogy.

Lindelof reflected on how Star Wars: The Force Awakens successfully introduced a new generation of characters like Rey, Finn, and Poe while gradually weaving legacy characters back into the story. However, he questioned whether modern Star Wars storytelling has now shifted its center toward characters like Din Djarin and Grogu. “The new question is: are Mando and Grogu the center of Star Wars?” he asked.

The comments arrive just ahead of the theatrical debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu, which opens exclusively in theaters on May 22 and marks the franchise’s next major cinematic chapter.

Lindelof’s remarks offer one of the clearest glimpses yet into Lucasfilm’s ongoing balancing act between honoring the franchise’s legacy and evolving Star Wars into something new for future generations of fans.

While the film itself never materialized, the themes Lindelof described continue to mirror many of the conversations currently happening throughout the Star Wars fandom as the franchise charts its future across theatrical films, Disney+ series, and beyond.

More Star Wars News: