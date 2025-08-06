"Daredevil & Punisher: The Devil's Trigger" Miniseries Announced by Marvel Comics from Writer Jimmy Palmiotti

You’ve seen them paired as allies and enemies on the Netflix and Disney+ Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again series, in addition to numerous times previously in the pages of Marvel Comics, and now Matt Murdock and Frank Castle are about to go at it again in the upcoming Daredevil & Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger miniseries, which was announced today by Marvel.

Marvel Comics has announced a new five-issue miniseries entitled Daredevil & Punisher: The Devil’s Trigger , which reteams the famous vigilante duo from the Marvel Knights imprint under its talented co-founder.

Writer Jimmy Palmiotti: “Honestly, writing this series has been a blast and a true gift for me. Reconnecting with this storyline, originally sparked during the Marvel Knights era, is pure adrenaline and nostalgia for me and gives me the opportunity to dive deeper into what makes both the Punisher and Daredevil unique in the Marvel Universe. Revisiting these iconic characters and their explosive ideological clash feels like slipping back into a gritty, familiar alleyway for me. The Punisher's wiped the Gnucci family off the map, but the vacuum doesn’t stay empty for long as Daredevil witnesses the birth of four new crime syndicates as they rise from the ashes to take over the city."

"As Daredevil pursues the next wave of criminal empires, Frank's determined to teach Matt Murdock that permanent justice comes at the barrel of a gun. It's philosophy vs. firepower as Hell's Kitchen becomes a battleground not just for turf—but for the soul of justice itself. Writing this has been an absolute thrill—almost criminal in how much fun I'm having. Stepping into Matt's mind has been both a blast and a real gauntlet; the deeper I go, the clearer it becomes: both men are right, and both are wildly wrong. That tension? That moral knife-edge? It's the heartbeat of this entire series."

