Marvel's Betting on Extinction in New Multiversal Comic Event

The dystopian future faces its final battle in a new limited series from writer Steve Orlando.

Marvel Comics has announced that the future is coming to an end. The fate of the iconic Marvel 2099 timeline will be decided this December in The End 2099, a five-issue limited series that pits the heroes of tomorrow against fan-favorite characters from across the multiverse in a battle for their very existence.

What’s Happening:

The definitive final chapter for the world of 2099 is here, and the stakes haven’t been higher.

A horrifying new entity, Abyssus (a fusion of a Knull-infected Galactus), has descended to devour the world of 2099.

In response, the demon Mephisto wagers the fate of the timeline on a multiversal war of champions.

The saga is helmed by the returning creative team of writer Steve Orlando ( Spider-Man 2099: Exodus , Scarlet Witch ) and artist Ibraim Roberson ( Old Man Logan ).

, ) and artist Ibraim Roberson ( ). The champions of 2099, including Spider-Man 2099 and Nova 2099, will be forced to fight an army pulled from alternate timelines.

Confirmed opponents include Wolverine from Age of Apocalypse , the classic Uncanny X-Men team, and Wanda Maximoff from House of M .

, the classic team, and Wanda Maximoff from . The series also introduces an all-new reality, the world of 3099, and its flagship hero: Spider-Man 3099!

Writer Steve Orlando describes this new hero as a "keystone hero" who has never even met another Spider-Man.

The End 2099 #1 releases this December, with a main cover by David Marquez and variants by Derrick Chew and Paulo Siqueira.

About Marvel 2099:

The Marvel 2099 line of comic books was first launched in 1992 as a potential future timeline for the Marvel Universe.

It was conceived by Stan Lee and John Byrne and was distinct from other "what if" or alternate future stories, presenting a new, fully-realized universe and canon.

The world of 2099 is a cyberpunk dystopia ruled by corrupt mega-corporations. The most prominent of these is Alchemax, which had a hand in the creation of that era's Spider-Man.

The initial wave of titles included Spider-Man 2099 (written by Peter David), Doom 2099 , Punisher 2099 , and Ravage 2099 (created by Stan Lee himself). These were followed by other titles, including X-Men 2099 and Ghost Rider 2099 .

(written by Peter David), , , and (created by Stan Lee himself). These were followed by other titles, including and . Miguel O'Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099, has proven to be the line's most enduring character. He has been integrated into mainstream Marvel continuity, played a major role in the Spider-Verse comic events, and achieved mainstream stardom as a central character in the animated films Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse .

comic events, and achieved mainstream stardom as a central character in the animated films and . The original 2099 imprint ended in 1998, with its world seemingly erased. However, the timeline and its characters have been revisited and revived multiple times over the years, making THE END 2099 a significant event that promises to unite all previous iterations and provide a definitive conclusion.

