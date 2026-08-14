"Deli Boys" Canceled After Two Seasons at Hulu

The Onyx Collective crime dramedy starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan will not return for a third season.

Hulu is saying goodbye to one of its most distinctive comedies. According to Deadline, Deli Boys has been canceled after two seasons, bringing the acclaimed crime dramedy about two Pakistani American brothers unexpectedly pulled into their family’s criminal empire to an end.

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Starring Asif Ali, Saagar Shaikh and Poorna Jagannathan, Deli Boys followed Mir and Raj Dar, two privileged Pakistani American brothers whose comfortable lives are turned upside down following the death of their father. They soon discover that their Baba was secretly a powerful figure in the criminal underworld, forcing the brothers to step into a world they know virtually nothing about.

Sources tell Deadline that the cancellation came down to ratings, despite the series being a priority for Onyx Collective. The network had made efforts to expand the show's appeal, including adding new cast members ahead of its second season.

The series initially returned for Season 2 with Fred Armisen joining the cast as a new series regular. Additional supporting cast members included Andrew Rannells, Kumail Nanjiani, Lilly Singh, Robin Thede and Tan France, adding even more recognizable comedic talent to the series.

In Season 2, Armisen portrayed Max Sugar, a legendary gambling expert whose ability to read people is seemingly unmatched. His global casino empire is centered around his crown jewel in Philadelphia, bringing the Dar brothers into another increasingly chaotic corner of the criminal world.

At the heart of Deli Boys was its unusual combination of crime, family comedy and South Asian representation. Created by Pakistani American writer Abdullah Saeed, the series featured a core cast made up of South Asian performers, with Ali, Shaikh and Jagannathan leading the ensemble.

That representation made Deli Boys particularly notable in an industry where South Asian characters remain relatively uncommon at the center of American television series. The commitment to representation also extended behind the camera, with South Asian talent involved in numerous creative and production roles.

The series also stood out for giving its performers opportunities to play characters that broke away from familiar stereotypes. Jagannathan's Naveeda “Lucky” was particularly memorable, portraying a formidable crime boss and Baba's confidant who could be just as dangerous as anyone around her.

Lucky's character allowed Jagannathan to explore a side of her acting rarely seen on screen. The character brought physicality, aggression and an unapologetically powerful presence to the series, making her one of its most distinctive characters.

Deli Boys followed a growing collection of television projects featuring South Asian actors in prominent roles, including Hulu's Not Suitable For Work, Prime Video's 56 Days and CBS' Ghosts. However, Deli Boys distinguished itself by placing a Pakistani American family and its cultural identity at the center of its story.

While the series will not continue for a third season, its two-season run gave audiences a chance to see a South Asian family story filtered through an unconventional crime-comedy lens.

For Jagannathan, the next chapter is already underway. The actress is set to appear in HBO Max's Lanterns, which premieres August 16.

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