"Just One Day" Young Adult Drama Starring Kathryn Newton Moves from Amazon to Hulu

This marks the second current Hulu project for the popular actress.

Just One Day, a young adult drama starring Kathryn Newton, is making the jump from Amazon to Hulu, where it is now under development.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Hulu is developing Just One Day, a new YA romance series starring Kathryn Newton, based on the romance novels of Gayle Forman.

The project was original set up at Amazon under executive producer Patrick Moran's first-look deal there, with Beauty & the Beast co-creators Sherri Cooper and Jennifer Levin writing the adaptation.

However, that iteration of the project ultimately did not move forward, with it now undergoing redevelopment at Hulu with the same writers.

The Just One Day novel series centers on Allyson Healey (Newton) whose life is exactly like her suitcase — packed, planned, ordered. Then on the last day of her three-week post-graduation European tour, she meets Willem. A free-spirited, roving actor, Willem is everything she’s not, and when he invites her to abandon her plans and come to Paris with him, Allyson says yes. This uncharacteristic decision leads to a day of risk and romance, liberation and intimacy: 24 hours that will transform Allyson’s life.

The first novel, Just One Day, released in August 2013, tells the story from Allyson’s point of view, while Just One Year, published in September 2014, is told from Willem’s POV.

Newton has become somewhat of a horror icon in recent years, putting in memorable performances in Ready or Not 2, Abigail, Freaky and Lisa Frankenstein.

She also appeared as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a role which she'll reprise in this December's Avengers: Doomsday .

Avengers: Doomsday The actress is also involved with another Hulu pilot, Durango , from Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark.

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