Nielsen Clocks Impressive Ratings For ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"
While counting down, the Nielsen ratings were counting up for this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.
What’s Happening:
- According to Nielsen Ratings, this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest was the #1 entertainment broadcast special of the night.
- By midnight, the special had approximately 30 million viewers, reaching 34 million viewers across the night.
- In the 11:30PM - 12:30 AM hour alone, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin 'Eve averaged 18.8 million total viewers. This was more than both CBS’ New Years Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash and CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live.
- Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2026 primetime was the #1 program across all of TV in total interactions and video views on December 31st, 2025.
- iHeart Media’s live audio nationwide broadcast reached 2 million listeners across nearly 150 iHeartRadio stations on that night, a 9% increase from last year’s event.
What People Were Watching:
- This year’s Dick Clark New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest clocked in at eight hours, with 42 performers including 4 Non Blondes, 50 Cent, Chance The Rapper, Demi Lovato, Chappell Roan, Goo Goo Dolls, Pitbull, Mariah Carey, Lil Jon, HUNTR/X, and more.
- With four live countdowns, and almost 100 different songs, it marked the longest broadcast and largest lineup in the show’s history, which itself is over 50 years old.
- Additionally, there was a special moment for those who tuned in that featured Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their Disneyland 70th outfits, reminding fans that much of the anniversary entertainment will be returning to the resort after the Holiday festivities conclude in the coming days.
- Those who tuned in also got a sneak peek at the upcoming revival of The Muppet Show with guest host Sabrina Carpenter, which is set to arrive in February, also on ABC along with Disney+.
