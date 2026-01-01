Mickey and Minnie Appear in Their Disneyland 70th Finest on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve"
Kick off another year of magic at the Disneyland Resort!
2026 will see the Disneyland 70th Celebration continue, and to celebrate the continuing festivities, Mickey and Minnie made a special New Year's Eve appearance.
What's Happening:
- Mickey and Minnie made an appearance tonight on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest to tout the continuing Disneyland 70th Celebration.
- They appeared alongside Ryan Seacrest himself in their special outfits for the celebration.
- Many of the Disneyland 70th entertainment offerings will begin return to Disneyland following the end of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort on January 7th.
- On January 8th, the Wondrous Journeys fireworks show will return, while Mickey and pals will return to wearing their Disneyland 70th Celebration outfits.
- Then, on the following day, The Celebrate Happy Cavalcade will return – featuring appearances from Duffy and ShellieMae.
- Finally, on January 30th, the beloved Paint the Night Parade, which returned to Disneyland this past summer for the 70th after a multiple year hiatus, will return to bring energetic nightlife to Disneyland Park.
- The Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will conclude its run on August 9th, 2026.
- If you want to relive all of the fun of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, it will be available to stream on Hulu beginning New Year's Day.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- In preparation for the long-awaited construction of Porto's Bakery and Cafe at Downtown Disney, some of the vacant Disneyland Resort ticket booths are being removed.
- As we welcome 2026, we've rounded up all of the current ways you can save on a Disney Parks or Disney Cruise Line vacation.
- A new construction permit application has been filed for a new Disneyland Resort parking structure, indicating work may begin soon.
- It’s almost time to lace up for the 2026 Disneyland Half Marathon weekend, and now runDisney has unveiled merchandise headed to this year’s event.
