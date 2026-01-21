Just Can't Wait To Be King of Marketing: New Disney Ad Continues Campaign Showcasing How Disney Brings People Together
A new Disney ad follows the one we saw last month, showing how Disney can bring us all together across decades and generations.
What’s Happening:
- The next in a series of ads in a new campaign from Disney has arrived, mere weeks after the initial installment.
- Devotees may recall that just ahead of the New Year’s Eve countdown, we got the first entry in this campaign that saw two sisters growing up together as they went to Disney Parks.
- In this latest installment, we open with a similar text message conversation to the first ad, this time wishing a Happy Birthday from a mother to a son, saying they can’t wait for their movie night.
- We then learn that the son, now a full grown adult, has been watching The Lion King - his favorite movie since youth - annually on his birthday, gathering the family together to enjoy the story once again.
- The ad shows that across the decades, the iconic Disney tale is what brought the family together, making memories with the people they love.
- You can also spot the Disney board game version of Charades in the ad, as the family plays during the birthday party.
- This is the second video in a larger series that started late last month, highlighting the unique ways that Disney has touched the lives of families and fans all over the world, every single day. Whether it’s a treasured visit to the Disney Parks, a favorite character or story filled with loved ones, and the memories that bring us all together.
- It also seems, upon first glance, there are no details that the most versed Disney fan can spot and call into question (like the timestamp on the home video in the last ad). However, we do appreciate the use of physical media - namely a VHS tape of The Lion King, in 2025.
