No Cake For You: Disney's "Through Time" Campaign Mislabels Cinderella Castle Shot as 1997
You can't have your cake and eat it too.
Disney’s latest brand campaign was created to celebrate the decades of memories made at Disney Parks. However, Disney accidentally altered their own timeline.
What’s Happening:
- For Walt Disney World’s 25th anniversary, Cinderella Castle received its sweetest makeover to date!
- Taking on the appearance of a giant cake, the normally elegant centerpiece was decked out in bright shades of pink frosting for nearly a year and a half.
- While some fans absolutely hated the castle cake, the absolutely unhinged makeover has become a beloved piece of Disney history.
- Disney’s latest ad campaign, titled “Through Time,” aims to celebrate the lifelong memories made at the Disney Parks around the world with old home movies throughout the years.
- Thanks to one of YouTube members Geo, Disney made a massive mistake when constructing their latest video.
- In a shot of Cinderella Castle labeled 1997, the icon is far from the colorful cacophony that was the castle cake.
- Unfortunately for Disney, the flub cannot be argued as 1997 is the only calendar year that the castle cake was present the entire time.
- More specifically from October 1st, 1996 through January 31st, 1998.
- For a video rooted in the authenticity of family memories, it is a pretty obvious slip on the editors part.
- While this is all in good fun, it is hilarious that the “home video” advert completely missed the correct date.
- Regardless, “Through Time” is an absolutely adorable short that’ll definitely remind you of your own magical memories.
