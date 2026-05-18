Disney and Blue Star Families Host Milestone Blue Star Books Event at Library of Congress

The 25th collaboration brings storytelling, character experiences, and thousands of donated books to military families in Washington, D.C.

In a place where history is preserved, and stories shape the future, a new chapter of connection and community unfolded. The Walt Disney Company and Blue Star Families came together on May 17 to host their largest-ever Blue Star Books event, transforming the iconic Library of Congress into a celebration of storytelling, service, and shared experiences.

What’s Happening:

The milestone event marked the 25th collaboration between Disney and Blue Star Families since their partnership began in 2011, highlighting more than a decade of support for military communities.

Over the years, Disney has donated more than 370,000 books, helping bring comfort, education, and joy to families navigating the unique challenges of military life.

Set against the backdrop of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations, the event also reflects Disney’s continued investment in military families. Building on a previously announced $2.5 million commitment, the company is expanding its efforts to create meaningful experiences nationwide, from book donations to special events and screenings designed to foster connection and belonging.

Inside the Library of Congress, beloved characters like Belle, Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Sofia the First welcomed families into a space where imagination took center stage.

Children and their families were treated to a series of immersive experiences, including a special story time led by Belle that brought storytelling to life.

The event also featured hands-on activities like coloring stations and Toy Story-themed crafts, creating moments of creativity and play that resonated across generations.

One of the most impactful elements of the day came through the work of Disney VoluntEARS, who invited children to choose from thousands of donated Disney and National Geographic books. Each child also received a Mickey Mouse plush.

The collaboration is rooted in a long-standing tradition. Admiration for the U.S. Armed Forces has been part of Disney’s identity since its earliest days, with founders Walt and Roy O. Disney both serving during World War I.

Today, that legacy continues through initiatives like Blue Star Books, which bridge the gap between service and storytelling.

As the United States approaches its semiquincentennial, events like this serve as a reminder that stories whether told through books, films, or shared experiences, have the power to unite, inspire, and uplift.

What They’re Saying:

Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO of Blue Star Families: “Disney has been a trusted partner to military families for years, creating moments of joy, connection, and belonging for the families who serve alongside our nation’s service members. It has been an incredible honor to work alongside Disney to help military families feel seen, supported, and connected through every chapter of military life, from deployments to relocations and everything in between.”

Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at The Walt Disney Company: “Stories have a powerful way of bringing people together—especially for military families navigating time apart. Through our work with Blue Star Families, we’re honored to create moments of connection, comfort, and joy, continuing Disney’s longstanding admiration for those who serve and the families who stand beside them.”



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