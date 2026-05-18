Walt Disney World Expands Resort Luggage Transfer Program to Include United Airlines and American Airlines

Traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth just got a little easier!

Starting tomorrow, May 19th, guests traveling to Walt Disney World via American Airlines and United Airlines will be able to enjoy Airport Luggage Transfer.

What’s Happening:

Back in November, Disney expanded its Airport Luggage Transfer pilot program for guests arriving at Orlando International Airport on Southwest Airlines.

And now, guests landing at MCO aboard American Airlines and United Airlines will also be able to take advantage of the program!

Starting tomorrow, May 19th, eligible guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels will be able to skip baggage claim, with checked luggage delivered directly to their resort through a service operated by BagCheck.

The new arrival service expands on Disney’s existing outbound luggage program, which allows guests at Disney Value Resorts to check bags at their hotel for direct transfer to the airport.

It’s great to see Disney implementing added conveniences for families traveling to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

However, it does bode the question as to why Disney axed its Disney Magical Express program.

The service allowed guests landing at MCO to utilize this same type of service and transportation directly to Disney’s resort hotels.

Either way, any return to form for the former conveniences of visiting Walt Disney World are highly welcomed.

Disney also shared they are committed to making travel even easier for guests, and will continue to grow the Airport Luggage Transfer program and other services over time.

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