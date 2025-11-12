Walt Disney World Expands Luggage Transfer Program to Arrivals for Southwest Travelers
Skip the carousel! Disney’s luggage transfer service makes arriving at your resort smoother than ever.
Traveling to Walt Disney World is already magical... but things just got a lot more convenient!
What’s Happening:
- Starting November 18, 2025, Disney is expanding its airport luggage transfer pilot program for guests flying into Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Southwest Airlines.
- The new offering will allow eligible guests staying at select Disney Resort hotels to skip baggage claim entirely, with their checked luggage delivered straight to their resort.
- The service, operated by BagCheck, applies to guests arriving on domestic Southwest flights who checked in luggage at their departing airport.
- Once enrolled, travelers can head directly to their airport transportation, while BagCheck ensures their luggage meets them at the resort later that day.
- This new arrival-side feature builds on the successful outbound luggage program introduced earlier this year, which lets guests at Disney Value Resorts check in bags at their hotel for direct transfer to MCO and Southwest Airlines.
- Guests eligible for the expanded pilot are receiving emails this week with details and registration instructions. According to Disney’s message:
- “This convenient service lets you skip baggage claim and have your checked luggage delivered directly to your Disney Resort hotel. The service will begin operating for flights arriving November 18, 2025, or later. If you'd like to take advantage of the service, your registration window opens 30 days prior to departure and closes 5 days prior to departure.”
- The email includes a registration link for travelers to opt in during their eligibility window, giving them one less thing to worry about on arrival day.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Photos/Videos: Disneyland and Magic Kingdom Honor Veterans with Special Flag Retreat Ceremonies
- Book Your Table: Reservations Will Soon Be Added to One of Walt Disney World's Newest Restaurants
- Photos: New Galactic Treasures Land at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com