Disney Branded Television Launches Nationwide Voice Talent Search

Do you think you have what it takes to be a voice actor? Well, Disney Branded Television is looking for you!

What’s Happening:

Disney Branded Television has launched the Disney Branded Television Discovers Voice Talent Search, a nationwide casting initiative for new voice actors.

The program focuses on animation skills, including voice performance, character development, and collaborative storytelling.

Ten selected participants will attend a free, weeklong workshop at Disney Television Animation in Glendale, California.

Participants will work with experienced casting and creative executives during the program.

The workshop will culminate in the creation of an original 11-minute animated short to debut on Disney platforms.

Submissions are open through April 14 to U.S. residents aged 18 and older who are eligible to work.

Applicants should have strong skills in comedy, music, and improvisation.

You can throw yourself into this incredible opportunity by filling out the submission form.

What They're Saying:

Brenda Kelly Grant, senior vice president of Casting and Talent Relations at Disney Branded Television: “ Extraordinary performers are already out there — it’s our responsibility to discover them. By intentionally widening our search, creating direct connections with our casting and creative teams, and investing in meaningful training, we’re ensuring that distinctive new voices will continue to define Disney storytelling for years to come.”

Extraordinary performers are already out there — it’s our responsibility to discover them. By intentionally widening our search, creating direct connections with our casting and creative teams, and investing in meaningful training, we’re ensuring that distinctive new voices will continue to define Disney storytelling for years to come.” Gino Guzzardo, vice president of Multiplatform Content at Disney Branded Television: “Our goal is to find the best voices, and shorts are the perfect experimental canvas to help us do that. Over the course of the week, they’ll learn from our seasoned storytellers, get experience in the recording booth, and see their performances evolve as we use improvisation techniques to create characters. We’ll end the week with proof-of-concept character shorts, the best of which will be featured in a fully produced shorts variety special — a tangible example of what happens when new talent is given the space and support to find their voice.”

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