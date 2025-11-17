The Inspiration of the Irish: "Sinners" Director Ryan Coogan Reveals Disney Channel's "The Luck of the Irish" Helped Shape the Horror Hit

Coogan revealed that the 2001 DCOM introduced him to the similarities between Irish and Black culture.

Sinners writer and director Ryan Cooglar recently reflected on how he got inspiration for the hit horror film from Disney Channel’s The Luck of the Irish.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that writer-director Ryan Cooglar took inspiration from one of Disney Channel’s most iconic original movies for his recent horror flick Sinners, which he revealed at Saturday’s Deadline Contenders Film.

Released in 2001, The Luck of the Irish follows teen athlete Kyle O’Reilly Johnson, who must reclaim his family’s magical gold coin from an evil leprechaun to prevent his family from turning into leprechauns themselves.

The DCOM sparked his interest in the cultural parallels between the Irish and Black communities, helping shape the personality and mythology behind the film’s villain, Remmick (Jack O’Connell).

Coogler drew from the cultural parallels to deepen the world-building in Sinners.

In Sinners, twin brothers Stack and Smoke (Michael B. Jordan) return to their Mississippi Delta hometown in 1932 to open a juke joint only to have it become the hunting ground for Remmick’s predatory presence.

Sinners is available to stream now on HBO Max and Hulu.

For those that have the Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max bundle, you can also check out The Luck of the Irish on Disney+.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Cooglar, Director and Writer of Sinners: “That was our first introduction to some of the similarities in Irish folk music to, basically, our music. There was a small Irish community in The Bay, and we would talk about it. That movie was kind of a touchpoint for us to jump off of, crazy enough. We’ve been fascinated with that culture in my family.”

