Disney Dreamlight Valley Introduces New Companion In Wildlife Fundraising Effort

Do some good while playing your favorite game.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Whether you're a regular visitor to Disney Dreamlight Valley, or you've wandered away, there's a new reason to go visit your town and do some good in the process.

What's Happening:

  • Starting tomorrow, July 29, a new Grizzley Bear Cub companion character will be available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
  • The bear is bundled with 800 Moonstones, as an added incentive for fans.
  • The offer is part of a partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and is designed to raise awareness of the need to protect important habitats for animals such as the grizzly bear.
  • All proceeds from the sale of the bundle will be donated to support animal habitat conservation.
  • The bear cub companion will be available until September 23.
  • Check out the news below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley News:

Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey