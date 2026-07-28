Disney Dreamlight Valley Introduces New Companion In Wildlife Fundraising Effort

Whether you're a regular visitor to Disney Dreamlight Valley, or you've wandered away, there's a new reason to go visit your town and do some good in the process.

What's Happening:

Starting tomorrow, July 29, a new Grizzley Bear Cub companion character will be available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The bear is bundled with 800 Moonstones, as an added incentive for fans.

The offer is part of a partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and is designed to raise awareness of the need to protect important habitats for animals such as the grizzly bear.

All proceeds from the sale of the bundle will be donated to support animal habitat conservation.

The bear cub companion will be available until September 23.

Check out the news below.

Disney Dreamlight Valley News: