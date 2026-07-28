Disney Dreamlight Valley Introduces New Companion In Wildlife Fundraising Effort
Do some good while playing your favorite game.
Whether you're a regular visitor to Disney Dreamlight Valley, or you've wandered away, there's a new reason to go visit your town and do some good in the process.
What's Happening:
- Starting tomorrow, July 29, a new Grizzley Bear Cub companion character will be available in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
- The bear is bundled with 800 Moonstones, as an added incentive for fans.
- The offer is part of a partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and is designed to raise awareness of the need to protect important habitats for animals such as the grizzly bear.
- All proceeds from the sale of the bundle will be donated to support animal habitat conservation.
- The bear cub companion will be available until September 23.
- Check out the news below.
Disney Dreamlight Valley News:
- Fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley who are attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will want to check the schedule for the panel dedicated to the game.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley received a major update earlier this year on the Nintendo Switch 2 for fans who like to play on the go.
- On the May the 4th Disney Dreamlight valley saw a significant update of Star Wars characters.