32nd Annual Actor Awards: Disney Receives 8 Nominations from the SAG-AFTRA Honors

Harrison Ford is also receiving the coveted Life Achievement Award.

The nominees for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA have been revealed, including 8 nods for projects from The Walt Disney Company.

Earlier today, January 7th, Nominees for the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA were announced via Netflix’s YouTube channel.

The Actor Awards celebrate outstanding film and television performances from the previous calendar year, with the eligibility period running from January 1, 2025, through December 31, 2025.

The awards are voted on exclusively by SAG-AFTRA members, representing more than 118,000 eligible voters.

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) and Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) announced the acting and ensemble nominations, with stunt ensemble nominees for film and television were announced by Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

This year, Disney has earned nods in several categories, totaling up to 8 nominations.

These include:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Michelle Willaims as Molly – Dying for Sex (FX)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown as Agent Xavier Collins – Paradise (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody as Noah Roklov – Nobody Wants This (Produced by 20th Television)

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor (Disney+)

The 32nd Annual Actor Awards, produced by Silent House Productions, will stream live globally on Netflix.

The ceremony airs Sunday, March 1, 2026, at 8PM ET / 5PM PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

Disney Legend Harrison Ford will also receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award, the union’s highest honor.

Ford has made his mark on Hollywood across a plethora of projects, but many will recognize him from his role as Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones film series and Han Solo in Star Wars.

