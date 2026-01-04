"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Crosses Global Billion-Dollar Box Office Milestone

It's moving a bit slower than it's predecessors but still on the right track.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is continuing its box office run, and has now crossed the important billion-dollar threshold in the global box office.

What’s Happening:

Only 18 days after it was released, Avatar: Fire and Ash, has exceeded the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The third entry in the Avatar franchise has grossed (as of press time) $306 million domestically, and $777.1 million internationally, giving that grand global total of $1.083 billion.

The milestone number was hit slower than the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, according to Variety, which hit the number after 14 days. The original Avatar hit that billion dollar mark after 17 days.

Both of those films remained big screen draws for weeks after debut, both eventually becoming two of the biggest grossing films in history, with the original taking in $2.9 billion and the second installment taking in $2.3 billion.

Both of which reached those numbers thanks to international audiences, and it remains to be seen whether or not Avatar: Fire and Ash will have that kind of staying power.

This marks the third film for 2025 from the Walt Disney Company that crossed the billion-dollar threshold, following the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, and the Walt Disney Animation Studios hit, Zootopia 2.

Collectively, Disney releases have brought in more than $6.58 billion in global box office revenues.

More Avatar: Fire and Ash:

Avatar: Fire and Ash takes audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.

Ahead of the debut of the film, the film had earned a Golden Globe nomination for cinematic and box office achievement, and already has a repeat-viewing ticket sales generator for Marvel fans built in.

Our own Ben Breitbart recently reviewed the film, saying that the latest chapter “elevates the entire saga.”

Already, the film is on a few shortlists for Academy Award nominations, including Music, Sound, and Visual Effects categories.

For more about how James Cameron brought the stunning worlds of Pandora to life, be sure to check out our interview below.



