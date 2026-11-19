Disney's new animated feature Hexed comes out in about a week, so you'll likely start seeing it everywhere. Its own advertising, as well as its various promotional collaborations, will likely make the character of Billie inescapable for at least the next few days, though one place you'll see the character today might be a bit surprising.

What's Happening:

Disney's Hexed has announced a new collaboration with the company that helps you speed through airport security: CLEAR.

CLEAR announced that families traveling together through a CLEAR+ Lane from November 18 through November 27, 2026, will receive a complimentary CLEAR Concierge booking for a future trip. Terms apply, and the concierge service is available at select airports.

CLEAR Concierge provides assistance at the airport: For departures, an ambassador meets travelers at the curb, helps with bags and check-in, and accompanies them through security to their gate or lounge. For arrivals, an ambassador meets travelers at the gate, helps with bags, and accompanies them to ground transportation or a connecting flight.

It's not hard to see how a service like that can be of use to families traveling together.

CLEAR offers an expedited security process at over 60 airports across the United States.

Travelers may also spot Hexed-inspired activity sheets and messaging in select CLEAR+ Lanes during the campaign.

Hexed opens in theaters on November 25. The film follows Billie, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld, and her mother Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, on a journey into the witch realm of Hexe.

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