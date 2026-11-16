Fans can shop witchy hair and makeup collections now, with a collectible figure and two books available for preorder.

Disney’s Hexed is casting its spell beyond the big screen with a new collection of merchandise inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming animated adventure.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on Thursday, November 26, fans can bring a little magic into their everyday lives with everything from character collectibles and apparel to colorful beauty collaborations.

One of the first collectibles to arrive is the Funko Pop! Beef Rodger Crummchuck, featuring Billie’s iconic three-eyed sidekick from her journey through the Hexe. The figure is available through Amazon, making it a fun addition to any Disney or Funko collection.

Fans looking to show off their excitement for the film can also find a selection of Hexed-themed apparel and accessories on Amazon, including graphic T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and more.

The film is also inspiring some colorful beauty collaborations. Arctic Fox is bringing the magic to hair color with two semi-permanent color kits. Intentional Teal combines Iris Green and Aquamarine for a dimensional look, while New Witch pairs Electric Paradise with the deep, moody Ritual shade.

The collection also includes three spellbinding nail sticker designs inspired by the witches of Hexe, along with vibrant nail polish shades. Fans can explore the hair color kits, nail stickers, and nail polish online.

For a little more enchantment, Black Moon Cosmetics has introduced a selection of liquid lipsticks, liners, and lip duos featuring shades inspired by the film’s colors and themes. The collection is available now through the brand’s online store.

Those who want to explore the artistry behind the upcoming film can also preorder The Art of Disney’s Hexed. The latest entry in Disney’s popular “Art of” book series features character designs, storyboards, and interviews with members of the creative team.

Younger fans can follow along with the story themselves through Disney’s Hexed: The Deluxe Junior Novelization, which brings the film’s adventure to the page.

With collectibles, clothing, beauty products, and books already joining the lineup, there are plenty of ways for fans to get ready for Disney’s Hexed before it arrives in theaters on November 26.

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