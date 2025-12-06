Happy Holidays From Disney Jr.: Enjoy Their Lineup of 2025 Holiday Episodes and Specials
Don't forget to check out their new Mickey & Friends stop-motion short series!
The holidays are here! And what better way to celebrate the season with festive fun on Disney Jr!
What’s Happening:
- Disney Jr. is ready to celebrate the holidays with special episodes of some of their most popular shows.
- The wholesome fun of the holidays combined with the Disney Jr.'s lineup of incredible series, including SuperKitties, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the new Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas stop-motion shorts.
- Premiering throughout the season, there is plenty of amazing content to enjoy with your youngest Disney fans.
- Let’s take a look!
SuperKitties (“Kittydale Christmas Tree / Skating Buddies”)
- These episodes are set to release on December 17th.
- “Kittydale Christmas Tree” – The Kitties work to recover Kittydale’s stolen Christmas tree after the Glamsters take it. (Ginnifer Goodwin and Utkarsh Ambudkar take on the roles of the Glamsters.)
- “Skating Buddies” – The SuperKitties step in to prevent Cat Burglar from swiping the medals at a major ice-skating competition.
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (“The Candlelight Christmas Walk / The Santa Trap”)
- Out Now on Disney+.
- “The Candlelight Christmas Walk” – Hydro-Man, Green Goblin, and Rhino join forces in an attempt to sabotage the beloved Christmas Candlelight Walk tradition.
- “The Santa Trap” – Trapster sets a holiday trap that ends up capturing both Santa and Team Spidey on Christmas Eve.
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (“An Iron Friends Christmas / Cold as Ice”)
- Out Now on Disney+.
- “An Iron Friends Christmas” – After Ultron steals every present, the Iron Friends race to rescue Christmas.
- “Cold as Ice” – Aña and Tony attend the Winter Festival, only for Absorbing Man to freeze the entire celebration.
Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas
- Out now on Disney+.
- Enjoy fun stop-motion sing-a-long music videos with Mickey & Friends as they get into the Christmas spirit.
RoboGobo (“Frost-ival of Lights / Hoppy Holidays”)
- “Frost-ival of Lights” – Dax and Allie help guide a duck family safely through a winter storm.
- “Hoppy Holidays” – Team RoboGobo rushes to recover and return the stolen gifts before Christmas morning after Gimme Pig takes them.
- Disney+ is a great place to watch your holiday favorites, from Disney Jr. and beyond!
- Also new this year is the sequel film Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol!
- Perfect for a festive family movie night, make sure you check out Alex’s review before jumping into the adventure.
Read More Disney+: