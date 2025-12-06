Happy Holidays From Disney Jr.: Enjoy Their Lineup of 2025 Holiday Episodes and Specials

Don't forget to check out their new Mickey & Friends stop-motion short series!

The holidays are here! And what better way to celebrate the season with festive fun on Disney Jr! 

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Jr. is ready to celebrate the holidays with special episodes of some of their most popular shows. 
  • The wholesome fun of the holidays combined with the Disney Jr.'s lineup of incredible series, including  SuperKitties, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the new Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas stop-motion shorts.
  • Premiering throughout the season, there is plenty of amazing content to enjoy with your youngest Disney fans. 
  • Let’s take a look!

SuperKitties (“Kittydale Christmas Tree / Skating Buddies”)

  • These episodes are set to release on December 17th.
  • “Kittydale Christmas Tree” – The Kitties work to recover Kittydale’s stolen Christmas tree after the Glamsters take it. (Ginnifer Goodwin and Utkarsh Ambudkar take on the roles of the Glamsters.)
  • “Skating Buddies” – The SuperKitties step in to prevent Cat Burglar from swiping the medals at a major ice-skating competition.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (“The Candlelight Christmas Walk / The Santa Trap”)

  • Out Now on Disney+.
  • “The Candlelight Christmas Walk” – Hydro-Man, Green Goblin, and Rhino join forces in an attempt to sabotage the beloved Christmas Candlelight Walk tradition.
  • “The Santa Trap” – Trapster sets a holiday trap that ends up capturing both Santa and Team Spidey on Christmas Eve.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (“An Iron Friends Christmas / Cold as Ice”)

  • Out Now on Disney+.
  • “An Iron Friends Christmas” – After Ultron steals every present, the Iron Friends race to rescue Christmas.
  • “Cold as Ice” – Aña and Tony attend the Winter Festival, only for Absorbing Man to freeze the entire celebration.

Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas

  • Out now on Disney+.
  • Enjoy fun stop-motion sing-a-long music videos with Mickey & Friends as they get into the Christmas spirit. 

RoboGobo (“Frost-ival of Lights / Hoppy Holidays”)

  • “Frost-ival of Lights” – Dax and Allie help guide a duck family safely through a winter storm.
  • “Hoppy Holidays” – Team RoboGobo rushes to recover and return the stolen gifts before Christmas morning after Gimme Pig takes them.

  • Disney+ is a great place to watch your holiday favorites, from Disney Jr. and beyond!
  • Also new this year is the sequel film Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol!
  • Perfect for a festive family movie night, make sure you check out Alex’s review before jumping into the adventure. 

Read More Disney+:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber