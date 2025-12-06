Happy Holidays From Disney Jr.: Enjoy Their Lineup of 2025 Holiday Episodes and Specials

Don't forget to check out their new Mickey & Friends stop-motion short series!

The holidays are here! And what better way to celebrate the season with festive fun on Disney Jr!

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. is ready to celebrate the holidays with special episodes of some of their most popular shows.

The wholesome fun of the holidays combined with the Disney Jr.'s lineup of incredible series, including SuperKitties, Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, and the new Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas stop-motion shorts.

Premiering throughout the season, there is plenty of amazing content to enjoy with your youngest Disney fans.

Let’s take a look!

SuperKitties (“Kittydale Christmas Tree / Skating Buddies”)

These episodes are set to release on December 17th.

“Kittydale Christmas Tree” – The Kitties work to recover Kittydale’s stolen Christmas tree after the Glamsters take it. (Ginnifer Goodwin and Utkarsh Ambudkar take on the roles of the Glamsters.)

“Skating Buddies” – The SuperKitties step in to prevent Cat Burglar from swiping the medals at a major ice-skating competition.

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (“The Candlelight Christmas Walk / The Santa Trap”)

Out Now on Disney+.

“The Candlelight Christmas Walk” – Hydro-Man, Green Goblin, and Rhino join forces in an attempt to sabotage the beloved Christmas Candlelight Walk tradition.

“The Santa Trap” – Trapster sets a holiday trap that ends up capturing both Santa and Team Spidey on Christmas Eve.

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (“An Iron Friends Christmas / Cold as Ice”)

Out Now on Disney+.

“An Iron Friends Christmas” – After Ultron steals every present, the Iron Friends race to rescue Christmas.

“Cold as Ice” – Aña and Tony attend the Winter Festival, only for Absorbing Man to freeze the entire celebration.

Mickey & Minnie Holiday Songs: Christmas

Out now on Disney+.

Enjoy fun stop-motion sing-a-long music videos with Mickey & Friends as they get into the Christmas spirit.

RoboGobo (“Frost-ival of Lights / Hoppy Holidays”)

“Frost-ival of Lights” – Dax and Allie help guide a duck family safely through a winter storm.

“Hoppy Holidays” – Team RoboGobo rushes to recover and return the stolen gifts before Christmas morning after Gimme Pig takes them.

Disney+ is a great place to watch your holiday favorites, from Disney Jr. and beyond!

Also new this year is the sequel film Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol!

Perfect for a festive family movie night, make sure you check out Alex’s review before jumping into the adventure.

