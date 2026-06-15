More Rizz and Secret Cakes in Latest Pair of "Disney Locker Diaries" on Disney Channel

The animated iterations of the short-form series continue from the world of "Phineas and Ferb"

A new pair of Disney Locker Diaries has arrived, giving us even more stories from the animated world of Phineas and Ferb.

What's Happening:

Earlier this year, we saw the debut of a number of Disney Locker Diaries taking on some new short stories featuring the characters from the ultra popular ZOMBIES franchise on Disney Channel.

It seems that Disney Locker Diaries is not just only for those characters, but also takes us into the animated world as well as a number of new installments take us to the world of Phineas and Ferb.

Keeping with the same look, as though it were filmed from inside a locker at the school, we get to see new stories from the animated world of the hit Disney Channel series, two installments of which are already available on Disney+ and the Disney Channel Animation YouTube page.

The latest editions of the Phineas and Ferb Locker Diaries have arrived.

The first takes us into the locker, where Phineas is keeping their pet Perry the Platypus inside for show and tell.

Nearby, Doof is in the school ready with his Rizz-inator to make him the most popular person on campus and ready to manipulate the fellow students.

Fortunately, with Perry (AKA Agent P) on scene, that will be stopped with ease - especially when the Rizz-inator is turned on our favorite secret agent.

Check it all out below.

In the next of the Disney Locker Diaries in the world of Phineas and Ferb, "Secret Crush," Isabella tries to hide her -- secret crush -- on Phineas from Phineas.

Taking the shape of a special cake with his head on it, Phineas approaches Isabella to borrow space in her locker - where she is keeping the secret cake.

To hide it, she pretends that nearly every other locker is hers and comes up with a cover story for each - until they finally arrive back at her own locker, where the cake is inexplicably missing.

To find out what happened, watch the full short below.

These two join a pair of other Disney Locker Diaries in the world of Phineas and Ferb that were recently released. You can also catch up with the series (and its newest season) streaming now on Disney+ and re-running on Disney Channel and Disney XD.