Disney and Pixar Stories Coming to Luna StoryTime Projector in 2026

Cottage Door Press expands its Luna content library with Moana, Frozen, Toy Story, Mickey Mouse and more beginning summer 2026.

What if bedtime didn’t just mean reading a story, but stepping inside one? Beginning summer 2026, families will be able to transform their walls and ceilings into immersive Disney storybooks as Cottage Door Press expands its popular Luna StoryTime Projector with beloved characters from across Disney and Pixar. From princesses and ocean adventurers to racecars and toys that come to life, the next chapter of Luna promises to bring some of the most iconic stories in entertainment into children’s nightly routines.

What’s Happening:

Cottage Door Press, the award-winning publisher behind the innovative Luna StoryTime Projector, has announced a major expansion of Luna’s growing content library. Starting in summer 2026, new Disney Luna Content Characters inspired by fan-favorite franchises will debut, including: Moana, Frozen, Toy Story, Cars, The Lion King, and Mickey Mouse.

These additions mark a significant collaboration that blends Cottage Door Press’s expertise in early childhood storytelling with Disney’s timeless library of characters and adventures.

“Disney’s stories have captivated generations of families, and at Cottage Door Press we specialize in bringing stories to life for young readers,” said Dick Maddrell, CEO and founder of Cottage Door Press. “This collaboration allows us to expand Luna’s content library with some of the most iconic characters in the world while continuing to innovate how children experience storytime.”

Designed specifically for bedtime routines and quiet play, the Luna StoryTime Projector is a 3-in-1 storytelling device that combines projected story illustrations, expressive audio narration, and built-in night light.

Through projected words, richly illustrated scenes, gentle animations, and interactive design, Luna transforms a child’s room into a magical storytelling environment. Walls and ceilings become animated pages, encouraging shared reading moments while supporting early literacy skills.

Each Disney Luna Content Character delivers more than 30 minutes of story-driven content when used with the projector, carefully crafted to promote engagement, comprehension, and imaginative play.

The first wave of content, Luna StoryTime Disney Princess Collection, arrives in July 2026. The collection will feature eight stories inspired by: Cinderella Beauty and the Beast Mulan Tangled The Little Mermaid The Princess and the Frog



Families can expect new additions throughout late 2026 and early 2027: September 2026: Moana and Frozen November 2026: Mickey Mouse December 2026: Toy Story and Cars January 2027: The Lion King

Whether children want to sail across the ocean with Moana, build a snowman in Arendelle, race alongside Lightning McQueen, or journey to the Pride Lands, Luna’s evolving ecosystem aims to deliver storytime experiences that grow alongside young imaginations.

The Luna StoryTime collection is currently available at major retailers including: Amazon , Target , Walmart , Kohl’s , Barnes & Noble , and LunaStoryTime.com

More Merchandise News: