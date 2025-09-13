Get Fit with Mickey: Disney Miraness Fitness Announced for Nintendo Switch

Get ready to work out with Mickey Mouse in Disney Miraness Fitness, an all-in-one fitness experience coming soon to the Nintendo Switch in Japan and other parts of Asia.

What’s Happening:

Today, Imagineer announced Disney Miraness Fitness for the Nintendo Switch, set to launch on December 11, 2025, in Japan and Asia.

Built around the concept of starting “an all-in-one workout with Mickey Mouse," this Nintendo Switch game lets players enjoy a range of at-home exercises—from dance- and boxing-based aerobic workouts, to muscle-focused anaerobic training, and yoga-inspired stretches for relaxation.

Building on the success of the “Fit Boxing" series, this new title offers a fun, approachable workout experience designed for beginners and even those who aren’t naturally athletic. Exercising alongside Mickey, who serves as your instructor, adds an extra layer of excitement to your daily routine.

In the game, Mickey and his robotic assistant Hexy, created to make workouts more engaging, guide you through your exercises. Using simple controls—holding a Joy-Con in each hand and moving along with Mickey—you can enjoy a wide variety of workouts. The game features three exercise styles: “Rhythmic," “Power," and “Relax," giving players plenty of options to match their goals or mood for the day.

Key Features are: “Rhythmic" exercise: This aerobic exercise, performed to the rhythm of dance and boxing movements, aims to improve overall endurance. It’s a light exercise that will get your body moving without you even realizing it, so it’s recommended for light exercise and stress relief. “Power" exercise: This is an exercise program that focuses on muscle training to target specific body parts, and includes a menu aimed at improving muscle strength and basal metabolism through anaerobic exercise. It consists of five different movements depending on the body part you want to train, and you can exercise comfortably with short breaks in between. It is perfect for those who want to get their body moving in a short amount of time. “Relaxation" exercise: This is an exercise that incorporates yoga-like movements to loosen and align the body, as well as core exercises. It includes “supple stretches" that move the whole body slowly, and “balance stretches" that involve holding a pose and staying still, making it ideal for cooling down after exercise or for changing your mood. It is easy to incorporate into your daily spare time.

One of the game’s charms is how Mickey’s costume and stage background change to match the exercise type: Rhythmic: Tuxedo and boxer-style outfits Power: Adventurer and hero-style suits Relax: Astronaut and sheep-themed wear

Costumes and backgrounds are gradually unlocked by completing in-game challenges, motivating continued play.

The game features two modes: Daily: Hexy assesses your condition and recommends exercises from Aerobic, Anaerobic, or Relax routines based on how you feel. Free: Players can pick any exercise menu or combined “Programs" for a flexible, mood-based workout.

The game encourages continued exercise with familiar Fit Boxing features, including stamps for high-fiving Mickey, daily exercise reports, and estimated calories burned. Players can also collect medals for streaks and sessions, plus receive messages from Mickey. These rewards make each workout more fun and motivating, keeping you coming back day after day.

