Disney Magic Match 3D: A Relaxing Puzzle Game for Disney and Pixar Fans Coming Soon

Pre-register for the mobile gaming adventure now!
by |
Tags: , ,

In partnership with Disney and Pixar Games, mobile game developer Jam City is inviting gamers into a new puzzle game called Disney Magic Match 3D!

What’s Happening:

  • It’s time to jump into another Disney mobile gaming adventure with Los Angeles-based Jam City’s Disney Magic Match 3D.
  • Set to launch later this year, the matching game invites players into a chill challenge cleaning up some magical clutter.
  • Inviting fans into the Book of Magic, gamers will be tasked with matching enchanted Disney and Pixar items to bring order back to the book’s pages.
  • Combining a casual gaming experience with gorgeous visuals and a laid-back nostalgic soundtrack, Magic Match will be a great game for those looking for a more relaxing gaming experience.
  • Promising to offer satisfying gameplay and rewards, you can pre-register for the game now.
  • Make sure you check out the trailer below.

  • Disney Magic Match 3D is set to launch on iOS and Android later this year.

Mobile Gaming Fun:

  • Last week, LEGO and Bluey launched their highly anticipated mobile game, inviting fans into the world of the Heeler family in a brand new way.
  • Designed for kids aged 2-7, LEGO Bluey challenges kids with problem-solving gameplay aimed at supporting emotional and cognitive development.
  • You can read more about the mobile game here.

Read More Video Games:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber