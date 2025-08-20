Disney Magic Match 3D: A Relaxing Puzzle Game for Disney and Pixar Fans Coming Soon
In partnership with Disney and Pixar Games, mobile game developer Jam City is inviting gamers into a new puzzle game called Disney Magic Match 3D!
What’s Happening:
- It’s time to jump into another Disney mobile gaming adventure with Los Angeles-based Jam City’s Disney Magic Match 3D.
- Set to launch later this year, the matching game invites players into a chill challenge cleaning up some magical clutter.
- Inviting fans into the Book of Magic, gamers will be tasked with matching enchanted Disney and Pixar items to bring order back to the book’s pages.
- Combining a casual gaming experience with gorgeous visuals and a laid-back nostalgic soundtrack, Magic Match will be a great game for those looking for a more relaxing gaming experience.
- Promising to offer satisfying gameplay and rewards, you can pre-register for the game now.
- Make sure you check out the trailer below.
- Disney Magic Match 3D is set to launch on iOS and Android later this year.
Mobile Gaming Fun:
- Last week, LEGO and Bluey launched their highly anticipated mobile game, inviting fans into the world of the Heeler family in a brand new way.
- Designed for kids aged 2-7, LEGO Bluey challenges kids with problem-solving gameplay aimed at supporting emotional and cognitive development.
- You can read more about the mobile game here.
