Disney Magic Match 3D: A Relaxing Puzzle Game for Disney and Pixar Fans Coming Soon

In partnership with Disney and Pixar Games, mobile game developer Jam City is inviting gamers into a new puzzle game called Disney Magic Match 3D!

It’s time to jump into another Disney mobile gaming adventure with Los Angeles-based Jam City’s Disney Magic Match 3D.

Set to launch later this year, the matching game invites players into a chill challenge cleaning up some magical clutter.

Inviting fans into the Book of Magic, gamers will be tasked with matching enchanted Disney and Pixar items to bring order back to the book’s pages.

Combining a casual gaming experience with gorgeous visuals and a laid-back nostalgic soundtrack, Magic Match will be a great game for those looking for a more relaxing gaming experience.

Promising to offer satisfying gameplay and rewards



Disney Magic Match 3D is set to launch on iOS and Android later this year.

