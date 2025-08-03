Unlock the Obstacle Madness as ESPN8: The Ocho Comes to Fortnite
Keep the fun of ESPN8: The Ocho going with this new addition to the popular video game Fortnite.
The fun of ESPN8: The Ocho continues on, with a new addition to the popular video game Fortnite.
What’s Happening:
- The ninth annual ESPN8: The Ocho was held over the weekend at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, featuring a record-breaking 30 new competitions, including unique sports like Soap Hockey, Mailboat Jumping, and Outhouse Racing.
- Coming as an expansion to ESPN Basketball Island, Fortnite has introduced ESPN8 The Ocho: Obstacle Sprint, a competitive mini-game.
- In the game, you can unleash your inner superstar and celebrate the over-the-top spirit of ESPN8 The Ocho through fun activities such as:
- Check out our review of ESPN Basketball Island on Fortnite here, and also be sure to check out our Live Blog from the festivities of ESPN8: The Ocho.
What Else is New on Fortnite?
- The Fantastic Four Cup brings Marvel’s First Family to Fortnite, perfectly timed to the release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
- During a recent State of Unreal stream at Unreal Fest Orlando, several exciting Disney Parks-inspired projects between Epic Games and Disney were previewed.
- Star Wars content will soon be added to the UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite), which allows users to create and edit their own user-generated content.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com