Unlock the Obstacle Madness as ESPN8: The Ocho Comes to Fortnite

Keep the fun of ESPN8: The Ocho going with this new addition to the popular video game Fortnite.
The fun of ESPN8: The Ocho continues on, with a new addition to the popular video game Fortnite.

What’s Happening:

  • The ninth annual ESPN8: The Ocho was held over the weekend at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World, featuring a record-breaking 30 new competitions, including unique sports like Soap Hockey, Mailboat Jumping, and Outhouse Racing.
  • Coming as an expansion to ESPN Basketball Island, Fortnite has introduced ESPN8 The Ocho: Obstacle Sprint, a competitive mini-game.
  • In the game, you can unleash your inner superstar and celebrate the over-the-top spirit of ESPN8 The Ocho through fun activities such as:
  • Check out our review of ESPN Basketball Island on Fortnite here, and also be sure to check out our Live Blog from the festivities of ESPN8: The Ocho.

What Else is New on Fortnite?

