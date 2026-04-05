Behind the Magic: Meet the Minds Behind Disney's Legendary Broadway Hits with an All-New Podcast

Meet the creatives who transform Disney tales for the theater in Disney on Broadway's new podcast.

Disney on Broadway has debuted a new official podcast, simply titled Behind the Magic, and doing just that – taking listeners behind the magic of some of the artists and creatives behind Disney's most legendary Broadway shows.

What's Happening:

Created in partnership with iHeartRadio Broadway, Disney on Broadway has introduced the brand-new Behind the Magic podcast.

Each episode shares exclusive insights from the artists and creatives who bring Disney stories to life on stage, including such shows as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and more.

The first episode of the podcast is now available, featuring original Aladdin cast members Don Darryl Rivera (Iago), Michael James Scott (Genie), and Dennis Stowe (Jafar) for an exclusive conversation as they reflect on their 12+ year journey with the show.

You can listen to this brand-new podcast on Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever you get your podcasts.

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