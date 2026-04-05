Behind the Magic: Meet the Minds Behind Disney's Legendary Broadway Hits with an All-New Podcast
Meet the creatives who transform Disney tales for the theater in Disney on Broadway's new podcast.
Disney on Broadway has debuted a new official podcast, simply titled Behind the Magic, and doing just that – taking listeners behind the magic of some of the artists and creatives behind Disney's most legendary Broadway shows.
What's Happening:
- Created in partnership with iHeartRadio Broadway, Disney on Broadway has introduced the brand-new Behind the Magic podcast.
- Each episode shares exclusive insights from the artists and creatives who bring Disney stories to life on stage, including such shows as Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and more.
- The first episode of the podcast is now available, featuring original Aladdin cast members Don Darryl Rivera (Iago), Michael James Scott (Genie), and Dennis Stowe (Jafar) for an exclusive conversation as they reflect on their 12+ year journey with the show.
- You can listen to this brand-new podcast on Spotify, iHeart Radio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
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More Disney Theatrical News:
- Beauty and the Beast is coming to Los Angeles’ Pantages Theatre this summer, and D23 fans can attend a special discounted show and a talk-back with the cast after the show.
- Disney Theatrical Group is officially holding an Equity Principal Audition for a developmental stage production of Tangled.
- Beauty and the Beast is expanding its North American tour, bringing the magic, music, and romance of Belle and the Beast to cities across the U.S. and Canada through 2027.
- Michael James Scott, best known for his show-stopping turn as the Genie in Disney’s Aladdin, has announced he will step away from the role after nearly 4,000 performances.