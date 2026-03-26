Disney+ Announces New German Original Series Slate for 2026

New original series from Germany's biggest TV territory are heading to the streamer, ranging from supernatural Berlin underworlds to high-stakes yacht brokering.

Disney+ has officially pulled back the curtain on its upcoming slate of German originals with a diverse range of genres.



What’s Happening:

As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ recently hosted an event in Munich to announce new German content, featuring everything from luxury reality soaps to dark supernatural dramas.

Among the new projects are: City of Blood (Sept. 16): A high-concept supernatural thriller based on the graphic novel Berlinoir. Set in an alternate Berlin run by immortal vampires, the series stars Lars Eidinger and Jördis Triebel. Yacht Deals Monaco (August): A reality competition series following aspiring ship sellers attempting to secure a career with elite yacht brokers on the Côte d’Azur. Vienna Game (November): An opulent Austrian period drama slated for a late autumn release. Westwell (2026/27): A young adult series set in New York, adapted from the popular novels by Lena Kiefer. Monster (2027): A crime miniseries based on the Nele Neuhaus novel, currently in production in collaboration with ZDF.

All German original scripted content will be branded as Hulu Originals on the Disney+ platform globally.

Dark Pasts and Divine Drama

These new commissions join an existing library of German content that has pushed the boundaries of the Disney brand, focusing on gritty realism and historical weight: Sam – A Saxon: The gripping true story of Samuel Meffire, the first Black police officer in East Germany. The Interpreter of Silence: A haunting drama centered on the first Auschwitz trial in Frankfurt in 1963. Pauline: A genre-bending supernatural series about a teenager who finds herself pregnant with the child of the son of Satan. Call My Agent Berlin: The German localization of the beloved French industry satire.



About Berlinoir and German Noir:

The upcoming City of Blood finds its roots in the acclaimed graphic novel trilogy Berlinoir by Reinhard Kleist and Tobias O. Meißner.

The source material is celebrated for its stark, expressionist art style that mirrors the German Expressionism of the 1920s.

By blending the political history of a divided Berlin with vampire lore, the series serves as a social commentary on power and class struggle.

Reinhard Kleist is a titan in the German comic scene, also known for his award-winning graphic biographies of Johnny Cash and Nick Cave.

This adaptation marks a significant step for Disney+ in leveraging European Band-Dessinée style storytelling for a global streaming audience.

More Disney TV News: