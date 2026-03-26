Disney+ Announces New German Original Series Slate for 2026
New original series from Germany's biggest TV territory are heading to the streamer, ranging from supernatural Berlin underworlds to high-stakes yacht brokering.
Disney+ has officially pulled back the curtain on its upcoming slate of German originals with a diverse range of genres.
What’s Happening:
- As shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney+ recently hosted an event in Munich to announce new German content, featuring everything from luxury reality soaps to dark supernatural dramas.
- Among the new projects are:
- City of Blood (Sept. 16): A high-concept supernatural thriller based on the graphic novel Berlinoir. Set in an alternate Berlin run by immortal vampires, the series stars Lars Eidinger and Jördis Triebel.
- Yacht Deals Monaco (August): A reality competition series following aspiring ship sellers attempting to secure a career with elite yacht brokers on the Côte d’Azur.
- Vienna Game (November): An opulent Austrian period drama slated for a late autumn release.
- Westwell (2026/27): A young adult series set in New York, adapted from the popular novels by Lena Kiefer.
- Monster (2027): A crime miniseries based on the Nele Neuhaus novel, currently in production in collaboration with ZDF.
- All German original scripted content will be branded as Hulu Originals on the Disney+ platform globally.
Dark Pasts and Divine Drama
- These new commissions join an existing library of German content that has pushed the boundaries of the Disney brand, focusing on gritty realism and historical weight:
- Sam – A Saxon: The gripping true story of Samuel Meffire, the first Black police officer in East Germany.
- The Interpreter of Silence: A haunting drama centered on the first Auschwitz trial in Frankfurt in 1963.
- Pauline: A genre-bending supernatural series about a teenager who finds herself pregnant with the child of the son of Satan.
- Call My Agent Berlin: The German localization of the beloved French industry satire.
About Berlinoir and German Noir:
- The upcoming City of Blood finds its roots in the acclaimed graphic novel trilogy Berlinoir by Reinhard Kleist and Tobias O. Meißner.
- The source material is celebrated for its stark, expressionist art style that mirrors the German Expressionism of the 1920s.
- By blending the political history of a divided Berlin with vampire lore, the series serves as a social commentary on power and class struggle.
- Reinhard Kleist is a titan in the German comic scene, also known for his award-winning graphic biographies of Johnny Cash and Nick Cave.
- This adaptation marks a significant step for Disney+ in leveraging European Band-Dessinée style storytelling for a global streaming audience.
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