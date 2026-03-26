ESPN to Air ‘Celebrating Pat Summitt: Live Reunion Special’ Honoring the Legendary Lady Vols Coach

The one-hour special produced by Omaha Productions will feature Tennessee icons and coaching royalty.

ESPN has announced a prestigious new television event designed to honor the architectural force of modern women’s basketball: Pat Summitt.

What’s Happening:

Celebrating Pat Summitt: Live Reunion Special, presented by Eli Lilly and Company, premieres Sunday, March 29, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The special was filmed at the historic Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, capturing an intimate atmosphere in front of a live audience.

Moderated by ESPN’s Holly Rowe, the conversation features Tennessee greats Candace Parker, Nikki Fargas, and Andraya Carter, joined by South Carolina’s Dawn Staley.

The program promises untold memories and deep dives into the iconic moments of Summitt’s eight-national-championship career.

The special is produced by Omaha Productions, the company founded by Peyton Manning—himself a Tennessee legend.

The special will be available for streaming via the ESPN App for subscribers.

The "We Back Pat" Movement and Alzheimer’s Advocacy

Pat Summitt’s impact extended far beyond the hardwood, particularly following her 2011 diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s type dementia.

Launched by Pat and her son, Tyler, the Pat Summitt Foundation is dedicated to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s while providing support for caregivers and patients.

In 2016, the Pat Summitt Clinic opened at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, providing a multidisciplinary approach to cognitive disorders.

Summitt’s coaching tree is one of the most expansive in sports history, with dozens of former players and assistants currently holding head coaching positions across the NCAA and WNBA.

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