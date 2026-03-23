ESPN Taps Television Host Madelyn Burke as New "SportsCenter" Anchor

Burke will step into her new role next month.
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Television host Madelyn Burke has joined ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor.

What's Happening:

  • Burke is set to begin her new role in April on the network’s flagship news and information program, SportsCenter.
  • Burke brings nearly a decade of experience as a multi-platform host covering the New York Giants, having most recently appeared on MSG Network and Giants.com, while also hosting for CBS Sports HQ
  • Her experience includes studio hosting, digital content, live game coverage, pregame/postgame shows, and sideline reporting.
  • A Los Angeles native, Burke began her career at Arizona State University, where she graduated with a journalism degree and hosted the nationally televised college football program Running with the PAC on FOX.
  • Other previous roles include covering the Los Angeles Clippers and working with Sports Illustrated.
  • Burke will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.

What They're Saying:

  • Madelyn Burke: “I’m thrilled and honored to join ESPN, and to be a part of a program as iconic as SportsCenter. It’s a show that has meant so much to me and to generations of sports fans. I’m excited to help carry that tradition forward while bringing energy, joy, and a genuine love of sports to every show.”
  • Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports & Studio Entertainment: “Madelyn is a versatile and dynamic storyteller who brings credibility, energy and a deep understanding of sports to everything she does. Her experience across multiple platforms and connection with fans make her a great addition to SportsCenter.”

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