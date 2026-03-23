ESPN Taps Television Host Madelyn Burke as New "SportsCenter" Anchor
Burke will step into her new role next month.
Television host Madelyn Burke has joined ESPN as a SportsCenter anchor.
What's Happening:
- Burke is set to begin her new role in April on the network’s flagship news and information program, SportsCenter.
- Burke brings nearly a decade of experience as a multi-platform host covering the New York Giants, having most recently appeared on MSG Network and Giants.com, while also hosting for CBS Sports HQ
- Her experience includes studio hosting, digital content, live game coverage, pregame/postgame shows, and sideline reporting.
- A Los Angeles native, Burke began her career at Arizona State University, where she graduated with a journalism degree and hosted the nationally televised college football program Running with the PAC on FOX.
- Other previous roles include covering the Los Angeles Clippers and working with Sports Illustrated.
- Burke will be based at ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
What They're Saying:
- Madelyn Burke: “I’m thrilled and honored to join ESPN, and to be a part of a program as iconic as SportsCenter. It’s a show that has meant so much to me and to generations of sports fans. I’m excited to help carry that tradition forward while bringing energy, joy, and a genuine love of sports to every show.”
- Mike Foss, Senior Vice President, Sports & Studio Entertainment: “Madelyn is a versatile and dynamic storyteller who brings credibility, energy and a deep understanding of sports to everything she does. Her experience across multiple platforms and connection with fans make her a great addition to SportsCenter.”
More ESPN News:
- Hulu has announced a new documentary focusing on legendary Hall of Fame women’s basketball coach Pat Summitt.
- ESPN has re-signed Fernando Palomo to a multi-year contract where he will continue to be a signature voice in soccer broadcasting.
- The latest edition of ESPN’s SC Featured on SportsCenter will tell the powerful story of UConn star Azzi Fudd.
- ESPN and Omaha Productions announced that Chiney Ogwumike will host a new show called Chiney Today.
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