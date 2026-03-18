Futbol or Soccer? ESPN Re-Signs English and Spanish Language Sports Caster Fernando Palomo

Palomo will also help the network with Olympic coverage.

ESPN has re-signed Fernando Palomo to a multi-year contract where he will continue to be a signature voice in soccer broadcasting.

What’s Happening:

ESPN signed Fernando Palomo to a new multi-year contract.

Palomo will remain the lead Spanish play-by-play commentator for LaLiga coverage in the U.S., and will continue contributing to international soccer coverage in both Spanish and English.

His renewed role includes calling major matches, such as the Madrid derby between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid.

Palomo will also host and appear on studio shows like ESPN FC, Futbol Center, and SportsCenter.

He will continue working across ESPN Deportes in the U.S. and ESPN platforms in Latin America.

Palomo will remain involved in ESPN’s coverage of the Olympic Games.

Palomo's contract will see him help cover the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, CA.

Fernando Palomo was born in San Salvador and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1995.

He began his broadcasting career in 1999 with Channel 4 TV in San Salvador.

He joined ESPN in 2000 as a SportsCenter anchor for Latin America and later worked on SportsCenter for ESPN Deportes (2004–2006).

Since 2013, he has been the Spanish play-by-play voice for the FIFA franchise.

He serves as an ambassador for Glasswing International and FUSAL, supporting education and community development initiatives.

What They’re Saying:

Rodolfo Martinez, Senior Vice President, International and ESPN Deportes Production: “Fernando is unlike anyone else in our industry. He joined ESPN more than 25 years ago as a SportsCenter anchor in Latin America and has grown into one of the most trusted, versatile and recognizable voices in soccer across two continents and two languages. Fernando’s journey with us reflects exactly the kind of talent and commitment ESPN is built on, and we are proud that this story continues.”

“Fernando is unlike anyone else in our industry. He joined ESPN more than 25 years ago as a SportsCenter anchor in Latin America and has grown into one of the most trusted, versatile and recognizable voices in soccer across two continents and two languages. Fernando’s journey with us reflects exactly the kind of talent and commitment ESPN is built on, and we are proud that this story continues.” Fernando Palomo: “I am grateful to keep growing at the place that welcomed me in 2000. My excitement walking onto campus is the same today as it was on day one.”

Speaking of Walking on Campus…:

D23 is offering sports fans a highly unique opportunity to step into the Bristol, CT headquarters of ESPN.

After checking in at the ESPN Welcome Center, you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at popular ESPN studio shows and walk through hallways featured in iconic This Is SportsCenter commercials.

Along with the campus tour, D23 members will have early access to shop at the newly redesigned ESPN The Store. You can browse unique ESPN merchandise, including the exclusive Bristol Collection, and pick up select items from The Walt Disney Company Store.

Read More ESPN: