Disney+ Perks Holiday Challenge Offers Subscribers a Chance to Earn a $5 Gift Card
Participants can complete the challenge by claiming eligible perks in three separate weeks.
Disney+ Perks add value to a Disney+ subscription through special discounts or contests that are only available to subscribers. There are already some great deals available, but several more are on the way.
What's Happening:
- A series of Disney+ perks is on the way for Disney+ subscribers. In a post on Twitter, it was revealed that new perks will drop every Tuesday at 9 AM PT between now and January 4, 2027.
- Today's perk is a $10 off voucher from Fandango toward the purchase of a ticket to Avengers: Doomsday.
- In addition, the perks themselves are a new game, as collecting them will give subscribers a chance to win additional prizes, including a $5 Disney gift card and a special perk from Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ and Hulu integration is expected to be complete next month.
- Another great Disney+ perk currently available is a chance to attend the premiere of Avengers: Doomsday.
- There's also a brand new Walt Disney World ticket offer available for Disney+ subscribers.