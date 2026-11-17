Disney+ Perks add value to a Disney+ subscription through special discounts or contests that are only available to subscribers. There are already some great deals available, but several more are on the way.

What's Happening:

A series of Disney+ perks is on the way for Disney+ subscribers. In a post on Twitter, it was revealed that new perks will drop every Tuesday at 9 AM PT between now and January 4, 2027.

Today's perk is a $10 off voucher from Fandango toward the purchase of a ticket to Avengers: Doomsday.

In addition, the perks themselves are a new game, as collecting them will give subscribers a chance to win additional prizes, including a $5 Disney gift card and a special perk from Disney Pinnacle by Dapper Labs.

More Disney+ News: