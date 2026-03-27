Disney+ Makes Deal with Spanish Broadcaster RTVE, Bringing Popular Series Like "MasterChef" Straight to the Streamer

With this deal, some of RTVE's popular shows, like "MasterChef," will be available on Disney+ the day after linear broadcast.

Disney+ has struck a new content deal with Spanish broadcaster RTVE, that will see many of their shows launch on the streaming service almost immediately following their linear premiere.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on this landmark deal, which marks the first time in Europe a state broadcaster has agreed to make shows available on a streaming platform the day after broadcast.

The deal is effective as of this upcoming Tuesday, March 31, when Disney+ will premiere the 13 episodes of the 14th season of MasterChef and the 12 episodes of season 11 of MasterChef Celebrity.

These episodes will be made available on the streaming service immediately after their broadcast on Spain‘s La1 on TVE.

Scripted shows will be included in this deal too, including the upcoming police procedural Rojo Sobre Blanco, which will premiere on TVE and then on Disney+.

More shows included in the deal will be revealed soon.

Another recent Spanish content deal included a 300-hour deal with Altresmedia, which has seen some titles go to Disney+ day-and-date.

What They're Saying:

Karl Holmes, general manager for Disney+ EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa): “RTVE is loved by viewers in Spain, with a rich heritage of decades of incredible shows. Through this agreement, we are delighted to bring some of RTVE’s most iconic new shows to Disney+ customers which are some of the most popular and recognized formats in Spanish television. Incorporating these programmes into Disney+ strengthens our ambition to enrich the service, while giving greater visibility to the extraordinary creative talent across Spain. This collaboration reflects our commitment to working closely with Europe’s greatest free‑to‑air broadcasters, bringing their high‑quality local storytelling to younger and new audiences.”

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