The series will launch with bedtime stories, with six themed seasons planned through 2027.

Generations of Disney fans probably remember having their favorite stories read to them on records, cassette tapes, or CDs. As technology has advanced, those classic storybooks have too, and now they're coming to streaming for a new generation of young fans.

What's Happening:

Disney Storytime premieres Wednesday, December 2, on Disney+, with animated read-along adaptations of Disney Publishing picture books.

Disney Publishing boasts over 400 read-along videos that the series will choose from. It's unclear just how many will be added to Disney+.

Disney Storytime will continue with new episodes added throughout 2027 with six themed seasons, including Sleepytime Stories, All Day Fun!, and Afternoon Adventures.

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