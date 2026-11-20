Today marks the debut of Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+. The adventure series is probably responsible for introducing many to the stories of the Greek gods, and starting today, Disney+ has even more content about the gods for kids who want to know more.

What's Happening:

Disney has announced that the first four seasons of Nat Geo Kids: Greeking Out Podcast are available on Disney+. The family-friendly series retells Greek myths, with Kenny Curtis as host and Tori Kerr as the Oracle of WiFi.

The Disney+ collection covers episodes originally released from 2019 through 2021. As of this writing, a couple of episodes from the first four seasons are missing, but they likely haven't been added yet.

The podcast has continued beyond those first four seasons, and considering how popular podcasts have been as additions on Disney+, it seems likely future seasons will be added, especially if these early seasons are popular.

Subscribers can also watch Greeking Out: Minute Myths, a series of animated shorts from the podcast’s creators. The 10-episode collection offers introductions to figures including Zeus, Athena, Heracles, Persephone, and Hades, with each myth covered in two minutes or less.

Check out our interview with Curtis, who discussed how the podcast grew out of the Zeus the Mighty book series and later inspired a book series of its own.

More Disney+ News: