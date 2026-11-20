National Geographic Kids’ “Greeking Out” Podcast Arrives on Disney+
The mythology series joins a collection of animated “Minute Myths” shorts on the streamer.
Today marks the debut of Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+. The adventure series is probably responsible for introducing many to the stories of the Greek gods, and starting today, Disney+ has even more content about the gods for kids who want to know more.
What's Happening:
- Disney has announced that the first four seasons of Nat Geo Kids: Greeking Out Podcast are available on Disney+. The family-friendly series retells Greek myths, with Kenny Curtis as host and Tori Kerr as the Oracle of WiFi.
- The Disney+ collection covers episodes originally released from 2019 through 2021. As of this writing, a couple of episodes from the first four seasons are missing, but they likely haven't been added yet.
- The podcast has continued beyond those first four seasons, and considering how popular podcasts have been as additions on Disney+, it seems likely future seasons will be added, especially if these early seasons are popular.
- Subscribers can also watch Greeking Out: Minute Myths, a series of animated shorts from the podcast’s creators. The 10-episode collection offers introductions to figures including Zeus, Athena, Heracles, Persephone, and Hades, with each myth covered in two minutes or less.
- Check out our interview with Curtis, who discussed how the podcast grew out of the Zeus the Mighty book series and later inspired a book series of its own.
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